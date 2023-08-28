horse races

Kennol Pellot, riding Irish Smarty, leads the field down the front stretch during the St. John Festival Races on July 2, 2017, at the Clinton E. Phipps Race Track on St. Thomas. Those were the last races held at the track before hurricanes Irma and Maria severely damaged the facility.

 Daily News file photo

Two horse racing bills passed muster during a Senate Culture, Youth, Aging, Sports and Parks Committee meeting on Friday.

Bill No. 35-0073 is an Act amending Title 32 of the Virgin Islands Code to establish powers and duties for the horse racing commissions for each district and relating to anti-doping of racehorses to provide for regulation by district and joint horse racing commissions.