Two horse racing bills passed muster during a Senate Culture, Youth, Aging, Sports and Parks Committee meeting on Friday.
Bill No. 35-0073 is an Act amending Title 32 of the Virgin Islands Code to establish powers and duties for the horse racing commissions for each district and relating to anti-doping of racehorses to provide for regulation by district and joint horse racing commissions.
Bill No. 35-0083 is an Act amending Title 32 of the Virgin Islands Code, chapter 11, subchapter I, section 201, to establish separate horse racing commissions for each district.
Lawmakers forwarded both to the Rules and Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
In the morning, leadership from the Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, Southland Gaming, the Flamboyant Park Horsemen Association, the USVI Horse Racing Commission, VIGL Operations and the St. Thomas Horsemen Association testified to the status of horse racing in the territory.
Officials broke ground on the Clinton E. Phipps Racetrack on St. Thomas in April. Progress on the Randall “Doc” James Racetrack on St. Croix has comparatively lagged behind, as operator VIGL sought to alter the plans it initially submitted to the Planning and Natural Resources Department.
VIGL received Coastal Zone Management approval for those modifications in July and submitted its revised construction plan in the last two weeks.
Lawmakers on Friday generally lauded the progress on St. Thomas while grilling representatives from the St. Croix district on the lack of movement.
“We have the horsemen of St. Croix taking a beating when it comes to their livelihood in this sport, and this industry,” said Committee Chair and At-large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. at one point. “We need to get it together. We need to get it together.”