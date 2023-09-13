The territory’s leaders are offering condolences to friends and family of former Sen. George E. Goodwin following his death.
“I join the entire Virgin Islands community in mourning the loss of former Senator George E. Goodwin, a man whose good work and service will distinguish him in the annals of Virgin Islands history. I offer a prayer for God’s peace and comfort to his family, friends, and loved ones in this time of their loss,” Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said in a statement Tuesday.
Goodwin was elected to the 21st and 23rd Legislatures of the Virgin Islands.
“His service was commendable, as he worked to improve the quality of life of all Virgin Islanders and to protect these islands, their fragile resources and pristine natural environment. He also was known for offering economic measures to build our territory as an economic leader in the region,” Roach said.
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. also offered his condolences on behalf of the 35th Legislature.
Goodwin will be remembered not only for his service as a senator, “but also for his active involvement in sports, politics and our community.”
“His time in the Legislature was informed by his childhood in Antigua, his experiences as a business owner and his extensive background in management and accounting,” Francis said in a statement. “His legacy in this territory will remain as one who stood for equality for the underserved, and whose efforts were the catalyst for the landmark decision that all children residing in the territory, regardless of the place of their birth, were entitled to a public education.”
Earlier in the year, senators passed Bill 35-0006, now Act 8702, “in celebration of former Senator Goodwin. We looked forward to awarding him with the Virgin Islands Medal of Honor and naming the cricket grounds located in Estate Nazareth after him in recognition of his tireless efforts to grow this sport in the territory,” Francis wrote.
He added, “Mr. Goodwin was a positive force in our community and will be remembered as a true public servant who served our community well.”
Goodwin was an immigrant who “saw himself as a Virgin Islander whose obligation was to give of his considerable skills and talents to make his home an even better place. This is quite evident in his work at the Department of Finance, the Department of Labor, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, the Office of the Delegate to Congress, and his work in the private sector in the fields of insurance and accounting. His many areas of community involvement are also noteworthy,” according to Roach.
Goodwin championed immigrant rights in the 1960s, and “his name became synonymous with the Alien Interest Movement which fought for the rights of this immigrant group and was also instrumental in seeing many change their status as non- immigrant aliens to permanent residents of the territory, the path from little or no social status to the life-altering green card. Mr. Goodwin’s advocacy work was invaluable in bringing forth this sea change in our history,” Roach said.
Sen. Carla Joseph sponsored the legislation honoring Goodwin, and said he “was my mentor, a man for all people, and he will be truly missed.”
Goodwin, “was instrumental in several landmark accomplishments for the Virgin Islands, including his role in petitioning the right for public education in the landmark case which secured access to public education for the children of migrant workers in the Virgin Islands,” according to a statement from Joseph.
She added that he “was also instrumental in negotiating the purchase of the West Indian Company Limited from Denmark, and legislation that made the University of the Virgin Islands the go-to source for research for the V.I. government.”
“I consider myself blessed to have known, worked with, and been mentored by such a great man. He was a strong family and God-fearing man,” she said. “Thank you, George, for your service, love, and compassion! May you rest in eternal peace.”
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, in her issued statement said Goodwin “worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life of people from the Eastern Caribbean as they migrated to the Virgin Islands.”
“He worked on both the local and national level to ensure they were treated fairly and were afforded access to public education. His work with the Caribbean Development Coalition (CDC) and the Alien Interest Movement (AIM), advocacy organizations, to implement changes to then laws. His advocacy led him to work closely with then Delegate to Congress Ron deLugo,” she said. “Through their collaboration, the V.I. Non-Immigrant Alien Adjustment Act of 1981 was successfully passed by the U.S. Congress.”
In addition to assisting immigrants with filing paperwork and forging new paths in the Virgin Islands, Goodwin “was a true public servant,” she said, noting he worked at the Department of Finance, served as the GERS admininstrator, chief of staff for Lt. Governor G. Luz James, and adviser to Gov. Charles Turnbull.
“There are no words that will lessen the grief and sadness we all feel today. But we can all be comforted in knowing that Mr. Goodwin lived a remarkable life of service above self. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Frett-Gregory said.