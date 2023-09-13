Goodwin

George Goodwin

The territory’s leaders are offering condolences to friends and family of former Sen. George E. Goodwin following his death.

“I join the entire Virgin Islands community in mourning the loss of former Senator George E. Goodwin, a man whose good work and service will distinguish him in the annals of Virgin Islands history. I offer a prayer for God’s peace and comfort to his family, friends, and loved ones in this time of their loss,” Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said in a statement Tuesday.

