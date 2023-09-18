The 35th Legislature approved a controversial land swap between the Virgin Islands and the federal government during its regular session on Friday.
Nine senators voted in favor of the measure, Bill No. 35-0112, approving the conveyance of Tract No. 02-101 Whistling Island — also known as Whistling Cay — north of St. John to the National Park Service in exchange for a portion of Tract No. 01-137A in Estate Catherineberg, also known as Hammer’s Farm. The Act further directs the V.I. government to deposit proceeds from the exchange into the St. John Capital Improvements Fund.
The bill passed with an amendment offered by At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. and Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. to add a section specifying that the acquired land must be used for the building of a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade school — which can also function as a temporary hurricane shelter — and a section adding that the exchange cannot restrict Virgin Islanders’ water rights in the area around Whistling Cay.
Senators Samuel Carrión, Dwayne DeGraff, Alma Francis Heyliger, Franklin Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Kenneth Gittens voted against the measure, and Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, who mentioned having a plane to catch earlier in the day, was absent.
During lawmakers’ final round of debate on the measure, Francis acknowledged the gravity and difficulty of the decision, but defended the swap’s necessity, describing it as the opportunity of a lifetime.
“Every Legislature has a tough decision to face. If losing my seat — as has been threatened by some — if losing my seat for the children of St. John, I will be totally satisfied, and it would well be worth the effort,” he said, adding it’s a sacrifice he’s willing to make.
“So bring it on. Bring it on. It’s been five terms, 25 years in law enforcement,” he said. “Bring it on.”
The Legislature’s decision on Friday night followed a packed July 20 Committee of Whole hearing held on St. John, during which lawmakers voted to hold the bill in Committee for 45 days to solicit additional input and consider alternative suggestions.
On Friday, one alternative was presented. David Silverman, a resident of Coral Bay, St. John, testified that he and his wife, Susan, recently closed on the purchase of 13.2 acres of undeveloped land in Estate Carolina, which they would be willing to convey to the V.I. government to trade to the National Park Service instead of Whistling Cay.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. had not responded to multiple letters asking him to consider the alternative, Silverman testified, including an open letter published in The Daily News on Aug. 14. Silverman asked the Legislature to hold the bill in Committee again so that the alternative he presented could be acknowledged and considered by the executive branch.
Lawmakers’ reactions to Silverman’s proposal were divided largely along the lines of those who had already signaled that they would vote to approve the measure and those who had indicated they would not.
Though most members of the Legislature thanked Silverman for his generous proposal during questioning, several senators — who would later approve the measure — spoke of their reticence to cede more St. John land to the National Park Service, and cited the urgent need to provide a school for the children of the island. Senators in the latter group used their time to decry the swap altogether, and to apologize to Silverman for the conduct of some of their colleagues in the former group.
The conduct included a blunt dismissal of Silverman’s proposal by St. Croix Sen. Javan James Sr.
“We have one individual testifying. And that one individual can’t speak for a population of 80,000 to 100,000 people,” he said, telling his colleagues that he didn’t know what they were doing in considering Silverman’s testimony.
Addressing Silverman, James said, “The outcry that we had from the public — I was really hoping and praying where you’re sitting had other individuals. I have no questions for you, because you do not represent 80 (sic) to 100,000 people in the Virgin Islands.”
After being granted the time to respond, Silverman said he didn’t think he could, since James had left the chamber.
Thereafter Frett-Gregory, a former Education commissioner and who has been widely speculated to run for higher office, expressed agreement with James’ remarks. Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger asked for a point of information to express concern about the narrative being shaped, noting that multiple senators had asked for individuals to present alternative options to the body. .
“So when individuals did show up, we are making the impression as if ‘why are you here?’” she said of Silverman, among those invited to testify. “And the [fact] is, several members asked for them to do this. So I just wanted to clear that up.”
Throughout his testimony, Silverman pointed to several motivations for his actions, including the desire to help provide St. Johnian children with a school while preserving the historical relevance of Whistling Cay. He also expressed his passion for protecting Virgin Islands coastlines and worried at the precedent set by ceding one to the federal government.
“I think that’s a slippery slope,” he said. “If you can ignore the law one time, you can ignore it another.” Silverman pointed to other stretches of shoreline owned by the V.I. government and said he felt very motivated to not let the law be bypassed.
Silverman, who said he and his wife paid a little more than $300,000 for the property, said he would sell the land at cost; for $1 or even donate it to the V.I. government if it would help avert the trading of Whistling Cay.
He also stated during testimony that the land would be held in conservation if the proposal was not accepted by the executive branch, and he hoped that it could be used for a future land swap with the National Park Service that would enable the building of a maternity ward or some other needed public utility.
In the end, the senators voting for the land swap weren’t swayed.
Earlier in the day, the Committee of the Whole considered two zoning use variances which ultimately failed in the regular session.
Bill No. 35-0130 An Act granting a zoning use variance for Parcel No. Remainder 30C Estate Elizabeth, No. 8(i) Great Northside Quarter, St. Thomas, from the R-2 (Residential-Low Density One and Two Family) zoning designation to allow for a scenic lookout with a restaurant/bar and gift shop.
Planning and Natural Resources Territorial Planner Leia LePlace-Matthew said the department recommended denial of the zoning redesignation, saying the proposal was not compatible with the area’s general development and the proposal did not address a specific community need.
Bill No. 35-0135 An Act granting a use variance for Parcel No. 17D-1 Estate Bovoni, Nos. 1 & 2, Frenchman’s Bay Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands from the C (Commercial) zoning to house a fuel storage facility consisting of a maintenance/storage building, and a parking/truck storage containment structure.