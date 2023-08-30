Turnbull Library closes for repairs
The Charles W. Turnbull Regional Library on St. Thomas will be closed starting this week until planned renovations are completed in 2024, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources announced in a news release.
DPNR said in the release that Four Star Construction Co. began work on the Tutu library this week but did not indicate the extent of the work or precisely when the facility will be reopened.
For more information, contact Amy Parker De Sorbo, director of the Division of Libraries, Museums and Archives at 340-718-2250 or email Amy.DeSorbo@dpnr.vi.gov.
DPNR’s office closed until next week
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ St. Thomas offices at the VIYA building in Tutu Park Mall will be closed starting today and reopen Tuesday, Sept. 5, to address maintenance issues and to be cleaned and disinfected, according to a department news release.
Breastfeeding focus of SRMC event
Schneider Regional Medical Center is hosting a “Dinner with a Doctor” event 6 p.m. Thursday at the Schneider Regional Medical Center Sunroom.
The event is part of the hospital’s initiative to provide valuable information and support to new mothers and soon-to-be moms, especially during National Breastfeeding Month, according to an SRMC news release.
The event sheds light on the “incredible” benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and babies, the release said. The featured speakers will be Dr. Brian Young, and Abigail Alphonse, a certified nurse midwife.
ones-pediatric-insights-breastfeeding-benefits-tickets-692627677027?aff=oddtdtcreator