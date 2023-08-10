The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority announced on Wednesday that the utility recently sent its comprehensive monthly report to the 35th Legislature detailing the progress of its deal to acquire Vitol’s propane supply infrastructure.
“We take great pride in our commitment to transparency, which lies at the core of our organizational values” said Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Andrew Smith in a statement. “By sharing monthly updates, we aim to also empower our key legislative stakeholders with the information they need to actively contribute to our collective success.”
The four paragraph statement used the word “transparency” six times, including once in its title, but members of the Legislature have long sought more detailed information about WAPA’s buyout agreement with Vitol.
In early June, Senate Majority Leader Kenneth Gittens told The Daily News that WAPA’s refusal to share that information was “troubling” given that the buyout was made using public funds. Gittens also requested a legal opinion on whether the Authority was allowed to withhold information about the deal from lawmakers.
Legal counsel responded with a mid-June memorandum concluding that the Water and Power Authority did not have the legal authority to withhold the requested information.
That memo referenced Title 30 of the V.I. Code, section 115(b), which states that the Authority (WAPA) shall account to the Government of the Virgin Islands in accordance with applicable law for all funds which the Government may furnish to the Authority, by loan or grant.”
The memo added that while withholding the information appeared to be unlawful, the sections referenced in the V.I. Code did not carry penalties associated with those who violate them.
The Water and Power Authority began buying out Vitol’s propane operation and settling its debts to the fuel provider with an initial $45 million payment on May 1. The utility’s next payment totaling $100 million is due on Monday and will conclude WAPA’s obligations to Vitol, according to testimony Smith delivered to the Finance Committee in July.