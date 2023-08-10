The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority announced on Wednesday that the utility recently sent its comprehensive monthly report to the 35th Legislature detailing the progress of its deal to acquire Vitol’s propane supply infrastructure.

“We take great pride in our commitment to transparency, which lies at the core of our organizational values” said Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Andrew Smith in a statement. “By sharing monthly updates, we aim to also empower our key legislative stakeholders with the information they need to actively contribute to our collective success.”