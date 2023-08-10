Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced on Wednesday that the Bryan-Roach administration submitted a supplemental budget bill to the 35th Legislature seeking to appropriate $25 million from the General Fund to pay retroactive wages owed to certain current and former government employees.

The reallocation of funds authorized by the enactment of Act No. 8617 last year would also direct $118,000 to the Veterans Affairs Office to fund the building of crypts and a columbarium on St. Croix.