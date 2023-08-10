Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced on Wednesday that the Bryan-Roach administration submitted a supplemental budget bill to the 35th Legislature seeking to appropriate $25 million from the General Fund to pay retroactive wages owed to certain current and former government employees.
The reallocation of funds authorized by the enactment of Act No. 8617 last year would also direct $118,000 to the Veterans Affairs Office to fund the building of crypts and a columbarium on St. Croix.
Under the new bill, a $300,000 appropriation authorized by Act No. 8448 would be split into a $100,000 allocation to the Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Division of Libraries and Museums facilities and the remaining $200,000 would be directed toward a controversial plan to rebuild Hull Bay’s boat ramp and expand its parking area. The appropriation was originally made for Christiansted’s Kings Alley pier, which the Virgin Islands Government no longer owns.
Act No. 8640, which was also enacted under the 34th Legislature, would be amended to allocate $5 million to the Public Works Department from the Transportation Trust Fund for road maintenance projects, including repair efforts along the Estate Nazareth and Estate Bovoni roads and St. Croix’s Mahogany Road.
The supplemental bill comes toward the end of a monthslong budget process during which members of the Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance have grilled government agencies and departments over their 2024 fiscal year budget requests.
The Finance Committee has a wrap-up session scheduled for Friday and will begin marking up the 2024 budget next week.