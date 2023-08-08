Hodge

Nathalie Hodge speaks after Gov. Albert Bryan announces she is his next nominee to head the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs. Hodge, who is currently acting commissioner, has been assistant DLCA commissioner for decades.

 Photo by GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced his nomination of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Acting Commissioner Nathalie Hodge to lead the department during a weekly Government House briefing on Monday.

Former DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista left the agency in late July to take a job as the Bryan-Roach administration’s chief legal counsel.