Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced his nomination of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Acting Commissioner Nathalie Hodge to lead the department during a weekly Government House briefing on Monday.
Former DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista left the agency in late July to take a job as the Bryan-Roach administration’s chief legal counsel.
Introducing Hodge to viewers across the territory on Monday, Bryan called Hodge a dear friend and highlighted her more than 24 years of experience within Licensing and Consumer Affairs. During her tenure, Hodge held the titles of Tobacco Investigations Coordinator, Administrator of Boards and Commissions and Assistant Commissioner.
“That’s right Virgin Islanders, we’re getting our money’s worth out of this one,” he said.
Hodge took to the podium to say she was honored and humbled by the Governor’s confidence in her and to thank her family and friends for their support.
“I’m a devoted public servant,” she said, “and I’ve been promoted through the ranks in various positions during my tenure at the DLCA.” Hodge said she has played integral roles in advising on human resources matters, the grievance process, developing policies and proposing statutory amendments.
“Again, it is an honor today that I would have this opportunity to continue serving the agency in this capacity.”
Returning to the podium to take questions, Bryan said he planned to meet with the V.I. Water and Power Authority on Monday afternoon to discuss the recent impact of sargassum on the quality of desalinated water on St. Croix.
“I know we set up berms during the last big stage of sargassum that we had come through, we had a state of emergency,” he said. “So I gotta go and find out why their charcoal filters and whatnot are not taking that smell out of the water.”