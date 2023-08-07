Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. took action on seven bills late Friday, including one celebrating U.S. Virgin Islanders who took home gold medals in the recent Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.
Bill No. 35-0114 celebrates both the Virgin Islands Senior Women’s National Basketball Team and archer Nicholas D’Amour.
“I am truly delighted and impressed by the remarkable achievements of the Virgin Islands Senior Women’s National Basketball team and male archer,” Bryan wrote in his transmittal letter to Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr. “Their outstanding performances have not only elevated their own profiles but have also shone a spotlight on the talent and potential that exists within the USVI sports landscape.”
That bill also authorizes a $75,000 appropriation from the Tourism Advertising Revolving Fund to award $5,000 to archer Nicholas D’Amour and each of the 11 members of the Women’s National Basketball Team.
According to the bill, an additional $5,000 is appropriated from the Tourism Advertising Revolving Fund to “prepare and present a perma plaque copy of this Resolution to each member of the Virgin Islands Senior Women’s Basketball Team, the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, and Nicholas D’Amour at the celebration activities in recognition of the athletes.”
The remaining $15,000, according to the bill’s text, shall be awarded by the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee to the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation for celebration activities.
Bill No. 35-0029 — An Act honoring and commending Donna Marie Christian-Christiansen M.D., for her tireless contributions to the people of the Virgin Islands in the medical field and representation in the United States Congress.
Bill No. 35-0033 — An Act honoring and commending Mr. Benburin “Benny” Stephens posthumously for his heroism in saving the lives of a mother and her children and to rename the Bovoni Road (Route No. 30), specifically from the entrance of the Abattoir to the entrance of the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, “The Benburin “Benny” Stephens Drive.”
Bill No. 35-0035 — An Act amending title 20 Virgin Islands Code, part II, chapter 39 section 436 (b), expanding the definition of “disabled veteran” for the purposes of eligibility for a handicapped window decal.
Bill No. 35-0036 — An Act amending title 3 Virgin Islands Code, chapter 16, section 274, subsection (f), paragraph (11) to clarify the duties and responsibilities of the Executive Director of the Taxicab Commission.
Bill No. 35-0041 — An Act awarding the Virgin Islands Medal of Honor posthumously to former Senator Edgar Milton Iles for his commendable public service and contributions to the people of the Virgin Islands.
Bill No. 35-0100 — A Resolution Honoring and Commending Music in Motion-School of Higher Dance Education for its 40th anniversary in 2023.
Bill No. 35-0101 — A Resolution honoring and commending Dr. Olaf “Bronco” Hendricks for his tireless years of remarkable and invaluable contributions to the people of the Virgin Islands in the field of psychiatry, his advocacy for social justice for individuals with behavioral health and substance use issues, and for his music.
Bill No. 35-0114 — A Resolution honoring and commending the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games Gold Medal winners and appropriating $75,000 from the Tourism Advertising Fund and awarding $5,000 to each winner. The remaining $15,000 of the appropriation will go to the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation for celebration activities.