Qualifying farmers and livestock producers on St. Croix and St. Thomas can now apply for direct assistance through the U.S. Agriculture Department Farm Service Agency’s Livestock Forage Program.
V.I. Agriculture Commissioner Louis Petersen and the Farm Service Agency’s V.I. District Director Mark Carlton advised in a statement issued late last week that assistance through the federal program begins when a severe drought lasts for eight weeks or more, otherwise known as D2. Payments increase when an exceptional drought, or D4, threshold is reached, as happened on St. Croix earlier in the year.