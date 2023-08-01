Lawmakers of the Education and Workforce Development Committee convened on Monday to hear updates from leadership at the Education Department and Board of Education before considering a bill limiting school expulsions and suspensions for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.

Proposed by Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, Bill No. 35-0082 would also amend the Virgin Islands Code by adding a section mandating that school-based professionals participate in a course to mitigate student behavioral issues and misconduct in the classroom.