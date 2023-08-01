Lawmakers of the Education and Workforce Development Committee convened on Monday to hear updates from leadership at the Education Department and Board of Education before considering a bill limiting school expulsions and suspensions for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade.
Proposed by Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, Bill No. 35-0082 would also amend the Virgin Islands Code by adding a section mandating that school-based professionals participate in a course to mitigate student behavioral issues and misconduct in the classroom.
During her introduction of the bill, Frett-Gregory cited an exhaustive study by the Council of State Governments Justice Center which concluded that students who are out of school are more likely to fall behind academically, drop out or become entangled in the juvenile justice system.
“And there is no doubt that we have seen that right here in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Frett-Gregory said. “The goal of this legislation is to isolate what the student is experiencing and address the root cause, get the necessary services and consultation and develop a plan with the parents” to get the student back in the classroom.
“Doing this allows us to truly provide a free, appropriate public education, where we look at each student as an individual who is worthy of such,” she said. “Sending a primary grade child home as a punishment will not address the issues that we are facing.”
Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington presented testimony on behalf of the department in support of the legislation with several key recommended amendments.
The first recommendation amends a section of the bill to reflect “that expulsion due to weapons use and/or possession, use or distribution of a controlled substance, or behavior that endangers the safety of others” be limited to 60 days with a readmission contingent on a mental health evaluation.
The second recommendation amends a section to clarify that decisions regarding the expulsion of prekindergarten through third grade students must be made as part of the school’s Basic Child Study Team and include a mental or behavioral health specialist.
The bill was approved and forwarded it to the Rules and Judiciary Committee for further review.