ST. THOMAS — Shortly after noon on Wednesday, United Airlines Flight No. 1443 touched down at the King Airport bearing precious cargo.
After the passengers deplaned, the aircraft’s pilot descended the boarding stairs and walked across the tarmac carrying a crisply folded American flag.
Waiting there was a Virgin Islands Police Department Honor Guard, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., Police Commissioner Ray Martinez and the parents of Delbert Phipps Jr., a police detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 4. Phipps’s father, Delbert Phipps Sr., accepted the flag with gloved hands before presenting it in turn to Martinez.
Called the Honor Flag, this particular flag has traveled countless miles over the last 20 years to pay homage to men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.
According to the Honor Network website, it was one of a pair gifted to the nonprofit’s president and founder, Christopher Heisler, by the Texas House of Representatives as he led a convoy of first responders to Ground Zero in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Heisler brought the flag with him while serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, and in the Texas National Guard.
In the coming days, Phipps will lie in state from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Government House on St. Thomas. A funeral service is scheduled at the Eldridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Complex at the University of the Virgin Islands on Saturday morning. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and the service will begin at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at Western Cemetery No. 3 at noon. Immediately after, a repast will be held at the Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal in Crown Bay.