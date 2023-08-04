Finance Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory kicked off questioning of the Bureau of Information Technology on Thursday, referencing recent cyberattacks against government agencies in the territory and asking about cybersecurity insurance.
Frett-Gregory noted that she had not seen it referenced in testimony.
“How are we ensuring that the Virgin Islands is insured against these types of activities and we are able to recoup and recover whatever it is we lose in that process,” she asked.
Rupert Ross, Information Technology director and chief information officer, said it was the Bureau’s recommendation not to seek insurance.
“We’re utilizing the national understanding that we don’t want to have to pay perpetrators of the effort to be able to recover our lost information,” he said, adding that BIT had been doing many things in the background to prevent such an attack from occurring. Making payments to nefarious actors, he said, would only make the U.S. Virgin Islands a bigger target. After further questioning, Ross launched into a detailed list of cybersecurity plans.
“That’s a lot of information,” Frett-Gregory said in response, “but I am still not warm and fuzzy that we are doing all that we should be doing here on the ground now to ensure that we are truly mitigating these types of risks.”
Sharing more technical information about increased security measures, Ross said he preferred to talk about cybersecurity more generally while in public and could go into more detail privately.
The Information Technology Bureau defended a $12,833,138 budget request. One of the Bureau’s stated objectives is the digital transformation of government agencies and departments.
One agency in dire need of a digital transformation, the Taxicab Commission, was scheduled for its second go around with the Finance Committee appearance after lawmakers dismissed Commission leadership in July.
During that meeting, Frett-Gregory adjourned the hearing because the Commission had not submitted its financials to government auditors on time and because of technical difficulties.
Board Chair Loretta Lloyd, attending virtually, was unable to turn on her computer camera, and Executive Director Vernice Gumbs has been unable to speak without straining her voice for several months.
On Thursday, Gumbs appeared before the Legislature alone. Frett-Gregory let Gumbs decide whether or not to proceed, and Gumbs said she would be unable to present testimony and answer lawmakers’ questions.
“We need to have a conversation with your Board Chair, and company, so we can figure out where we’re going with Taxicab Commission,” Frett-Gregory said. “And we actually probably need to have a conversation with the governor of the Virgin Islands, because I believe that’s where we’re at with this.”
Frett-Gregory said lawmakers were at their “wit’s end” with the Commission.
University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall presented testimony Thursday morning for the 15th and final time on behalf of the school, which had a total budget of $36,751,293 that included $27,805,458 for general operations and about $9 million to cover various initiatives and programs.
During testimony, Hall requested an additional $2,790,000 to address critical challenges faced by the university, including meeting guaranteed salary increase requirements and combating an ongoing operational deficit. Hall said the 2017 hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic lowered enrollments and prevented the university from addressing various unfunded mandates as well as a sharp increase in property insurance.
In the same block, Research and Technology Park Chief Executive Officer Peter Chapman provided an update on its operations. The RTPark does not receive an appropriation from the Legislature.