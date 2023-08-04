UVI

During budget hearings Thursday, University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall requested an additional $2,790,000 from the Senate to address critical challenges faced by the university.

Finance Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory kicked off questioning of the Bureau of Information Technology on Thursday, referencing recent cyberattacks against government agencies in the territory and asking about cybersecurity insurance.

Frett-Gregory noted that she had not seen it referenced in testimony.