For many matriculating students, the first day of college is weeks away. But this year’s go-getting crop of Adams-Mahepath Scholarships weren’t wasting any time.
During joint ceremonies held at the St. Croix and St. Thomas locations of Sterling Optical on Tuesday morning, it was often the parents accepting the financial awards on behalf of children who were already off-island and getting a jump start on their college education.
Established in 2002, Adams-Mahepath Scholarships have been awarded to 237 enterprising Virgin Islands students across the program’s 22 year history. Co-owners Joel Mahepath and Dr. Lisa Adams-Mahepath have since awarded more than $500,000 in financial aid to the territory’s graduates.
This year, 14 scholars received checks during joint ceremonies on St. Croix and St. Thomas, which were connected to one another via Zoom. Nine recipients graduated from St. Croix schools and the remaining five came up through the St. Thomas-St. John district.
“Don’t ever think that you cannot get something that’s out of your reach — reach for the stars,” said Joann Jno-Pierre, mother of J’ovanny Jno-Pierre.
J’ovanny was unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony while he finishes a Thrive Scholars program in Chicago ahead of attending Swarthmore College in the fall, where he plans to study cognitive science. Jno-Pierre advised students to apply to programs and scholarships even if they think it’s a longshot.
“Because you never know,” she said.
One student collecting her award in person on Tuesday, Antilles School’s graduate Elizabeth Emmanuel, said the same thing.
“Apply to as many schools as you would like to,” she said, to help keep your options open, “and also make sure that you get all your college stuff done, like your essay and looking for scholarships because they can really help in terms of the process.”
Emmanuel will attend Hampton University in the fall to study business before going on to study business law. An enthusiastic friend of dogs, Emmanuel added that she wouldn’t mind opening her own doggy daycare and spa in the future.
Another proud parent accepting the scholarship on Tuesday was Luis Donastorg, whose daughter Destiny Donastorg, is getting an early start to the next chapter in her studies at the University of Miami. Destiny is following in the footsteps of her dad and other family members who attended the school.
“She was over-the-top excited,” when she found out about the award, Donastorg said. “I mean, she called me, she’s like, ‘Daddy, I got this scholarship!”
Donastorg said he didn’t even know that she’d applied for the scholarship and credited counselors and mentors at the Virgin Islands Montessori School with pushing her to stay on top of her college and scholarship applications.
Info Box St. Croix District Recipients: LizMarie Arno — St. Croix Educational Complex graduate attending University of the Virgin Islands to study nursing. Alani Arnold — St. Croix Educational Complex graduate attending George Mason University to study government and international relations. Bry'Nice Berley — St. Croix Central High School graduate attending Nova Southeastern University to study computer science. Jared Brown — St. Croix Educational Complex graduate attending Benedict College to study business entrepreneurship. Yvonisha Lawrence — St. Joseph High School graduate attending the University of the Virgin Islands to study finance. Anil Prasad — St. Croix Good Hope Country Day School graduate attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study biology. Mark Victor Jr. — St. Croix Seventh-Day Adventist School graduate attending the University of the Virgin Islands to study business administration. Gene Wooton — Free Will Baptist Christian School graduate attending Welch College to study youth ministry. DeMario Obeius — St. Croix Educational Complex graduate attending Washington University in St. Louis to study political science. St. Thomas-St. John District: Destiny Donastorg — V.I. Montessori School and Peter Grubner International Academy graduate attending the University of Miami to study business management and global business/pre-law Elizabeth Emmanuel — Antilles School graduate attending Hampton University to study business management. Pierre Joseph — Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School attending the University of the Virgin Islands to study business management. J'ovanny Jno-Pierre — Charlotte Amalie High School graduate attending Swarthmore College to study cognitive science. Samantha Sobratee — St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-Day Adventist School graduate attending the University of the Virgin Islands to study fine arts.