Senate Majority Leader Kenneth Gittens is decrying the working conditions faced by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles employees on St. Croix.
Meanwhile, the United Steelworkers union, which represents BMV employees, has called on Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to move them post haste, and is requesting an emergency meeting with him as well as senators and BMV staff.
Last week, St. Croix BMV employees staged a protest, citing work conditions, and one individual was injured after being ordered back into the office.
The BMV has been housed in temporary trailers for nearly six years, and both Gittens and Sen. Franklin Johnson visited last week, and again on Wednesday. Gittens, in a statement after the most recent visit, used words like “deplorable,” “dangerous” and “unsafe” to describe working conditions. Bureau employees staged a sit out last week to protest those conditions, clocking in and refusing to work until the problems were addressed.
Gittens told The Daily News Wednesday afternoon that he was on his way to meet one of the employees who, after being ordered back to the office, was injured when the floor in one of the trailers collapsed. He said he visited the employee at Luis Hospital, where the individual was in “stable condition and good spirits.”
That visit followed a radio broadcast during which Gittens publicly advised the employees that they had a legal right to refuse to work if conditions inside the trailer posed a risk of harm or even death.
“We have to get serious about the quality of our workplaces and the health of our employees,” Gittens said in the statement. “We have to do better as a government, or we are exposing ourselves to losses and lawsuits.”
Meanwhile, the United Steelworkers called on Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Thursday to immediately relocate union members working in “deplorable conditions at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) in St. Croix.”
According to the statement, about 26 members of USW Local 8248 and USW Local 9489 work for the BMV in structurally deficient trailers at the Patrick Sweeney Police Headquarters. Further it noted that “the workers and the public they serve face crumbling floors, water-damaged walls and moldy ceilings, among other threats to their health and safety at the termite-infested BMV offices.” “The workers have a collective bargaining agreement that requires the government to provide safe working conditions and gives them means to enforce the government’s obligations if they’re placed in harm’s way,” USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo, who leads tens of thousands of union members in the U.S. Virgin Islands and seven Southern states, said. “They perform essential services and want nothing more than to continue serving the public. But they can only do that if the government finally steps up and honors its obligations, which will also protect the public who visit these offices.”
According to the statement, the “USW is demanding an emergency meeting with Bryan, legislators and other officials to resolve the health and safety threats.”
“It’s unconscionable for the government to put its citizens at risk,” Flippo said. “We stand ready to assist Gov. Bryan in finding a common-sense alternative that protects workers and the public.”