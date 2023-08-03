Territory health care providers faced tough questions from Senate Finance Committee members during the latest round of budget hearings on Wednesday.
Leadership from Schneider Hospital, Frederiksted Health Care Inc. and the St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation testified in defense of their 2024 fiscal year budget requests.
Schneider Chief Executive Officer Tina Comissiong led testimony on behalf of the St. Thomas hospital, testifying in defense of a “conservative” operating budget of $105.7 million for the 2024 fiscal year. Approximately 70 percent of the hospital’s funding is generated through treating patients, Comissiong said, projecting that the medical center will generate $72.3 million in net patient revenue during the next fiscal year — nearly $13 million more than the current year.
The budget proposed on Wednesday includes a $31 million appropriation from the Virgin Islands government, which covers a projected $27 million in uncompensated care and a projected $3.1 million in local Medicaid match funds.
As questioning wore on, Sen. Marvin Blyden made a point of information to ask what Schneider was doing to fix negative perceptions of the hospital, referencing his own recent stint in the health care facility.
“Where I was — I’m not going to go into detail — but I was told that I need to go home, where I was incapacitated, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t do anything,” he said, asking what policy was in place both to protect the hospital’s liability and the health of the patient in the event of premature patient discharge. After that visit, Blyden eventually left the U.S. Virgin Islands for further medical care and testing.
Acting Chief Medical Officer George Rosenberg said while he couldn’t speak to the senator’s specific experience at the hospital, an ongoing challenge is the use of “locum tenens” — or temporary — physicians.
“Although they’re carefully screened before we bring them in, it’s a mixed bag of what we can get,” he said. Rosenberg said they were working diligently to acquire more permanent staff and called Blyden’s experience “quite rare,” adding that emergency room workers are generally diligent about not discharging patients too early.
“So all we can do is continue to monitor it and train and coach the staff in the emergency room,” he said.
Schneider Vice President of Quality and Performance Improvement Delphine Olivacce added that the hospital was committed to shoring up the processes it has in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring.
Blyden said he wasn’t satisfied with the response, adding that he receives a lot of calls from people who had the same experience he did.
Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory wasn’t satisfied either and said people in the territory have reached out to share their own hospital experiences and those of family members.
“Some people go home,” she said, “and they never come back. And that’s why I kept asking the question about quality assurance. Quality assurance have to be throughout all of your systems.”
Frett-Gregory implored hospital leadership to implement a plan to prevent the issue from occurring but did not request a response on the matter during Wednesday’s session.
After a recess, Chief Executive Officer Massarae Sprauve-Webster testified led testimony for Frederiksted Health Care and requested a $2.7 million allotment.
In the afternoon, Acting Executive Director for STEEMCC Dr. Tess Richards testified in the afternoon, defending a $4,635,683 budget request.