Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. The hospital has requested an operating budget of $105.7 million for the 2024 fiscal year.

Territory health care providers faced tough questions from Senate Finance Committee members during the latest round of budget hearings on Wednesday.

Leadership from Schneider Hospital, Frederiksted Health Care Inc. and the St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation testified in defense of their 2024 fiscal year budget requests.