Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. formally announced during a weekly press briefing on Monday that Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista will leave the department to serve as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s chief legal counsel.

The news echoed a Government House press release issued over the weekend announcing Evangelista’s appointment. That press release credited Evangelista with practicing law in the territory for more than 20 years and cited the commissioner’s various roles in the Virgin Islands government. Throughout his career, Evangelista served as legal counsel for the V.I. Public Employees Relations Board, as assistant commissioner and legal counsel for the Labor Department, as a senior policy adviser to Gov. John DeJongh Jr. and as acting chief executive officer and legal counsel for Luis Hospital. He also served as assistant attorney general with the Justice Department.