Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. formally announced during a weekly press briefing on Monday that Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista will leave the department to serve as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s chief legal counsel.
The news echoed a Government House press release issued over the weekend announcing Evangelista’s appointment. That press release credited Evangelista with practicing law in the territory for more than 20 years and cited the commissioner’s various roles in the Virgin Islands government. Throughout his career, Evangelista served as legal counsel for the V.I. Public Employees Relations Board, as assistant commissioner and legal counsel for the Labor Department, as a senior policy adviser to Gov. John DeJongh Jr. and as acting chief executive officer and legal counsel for Luis Hospital. He also served as assistant attorney general with the Justice Department.
“Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Assistant Commissioner H. Natalie Hodge will serve as the department’s acting commissioner until Gov. Bryan formally announces a nominee to lead the agency,” Motta said Monday.
Evangelista’s departure will also create a vacancy on the territory’s Cannabis Advisory Board, Motta confirmed, adding that the initial law called for a commissioner or designee from Licensing and Consumer Affairs to sit on the board, but that law was changed to require confirmation of appointees by the Legislature.
“And so until the Senate confirms either the acting commissioner or confirms a nominee once the governor announces that individual, there will be a vacancy there,” he said.
Earlier in the briefing, Motta reminded students and parents across the territory that the 2023-2024 school year begins next week and encouraged them to visit vide.vi to find orientation schedules.
“We need parents to come in this week to collect devices, make insurance and other payments, and to take care of other matters that require parental consent,” he said. “If you haven’t done so already, parents please make arrangements with your employer this week to attend your child’s school campus to ensure you can address these items. It will make for a more seamless first week next week as school begins.”
Motta said Gov. Bryan will accompany Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington to several territory campuses next week to greet students.