Key agencies testified in defense of their 2024 fiscal year budget requests to the Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance on Friday.
In the morning, Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol testified in defense of an anticipated $9,063,584 General Fund appropriation, a nearly seven percent increase over the 2023 fiscal year.
In the afternoon, Police Commissioner Ray Martinez told Finance Committee members that their department’s recommended 2024 fiscal year budget was $75,528,688, more than a million dollars over the Bryan-Roach administration’s recommendation of $74,291,834. The previous year’s appropriation was $71,408,604.
Simultaneously, Law Enforcement Planning Commission Director Angela Lloyd-Campbell defended a $788,392 General Fund appropriation, which is the same amount allotted in 2023.
Commissioner Martinez remained even-keeled amid questions from lawmakers, fielding questions from key performance indicators to the territory’s ShotSpotter system.
During questioning, Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory drilled into questions around overtime pay.
“So first and foremost, some of that is abuse,” Martinez said, “and we are working towards that, we’ve already opened investigations on some of these, some of these officers and supervisors.”
Martinez said the department had combatted the issue by moving employees to different positions in an effort to curtail the issue and admitted that the department would have to do better in terms of accountability.
Frett-Gregory appeared to appreciate his candor on the matter, telling him later that she was glad he wasn’t the type of person who was afraid to answer questions.