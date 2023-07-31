The Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services reported one death after combating a fire on St. Croix early Sunday morning.
Late Sunday night, V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte identified the victim as 75-year-old Marilyn Parris. Neighbors also knew the victim as Marilyn Weekes, a former longtime vendor of the Virgin Islands Daily News in the 1990s.
Dratte said an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.
According to a press release, 911 dispatchers notified responders at 3:45 a.m. of a structure fire at No. 115 Little Princesse. Emergency responders arrived to find a “fully engulfed structure,” and they immediately initiated fire and rescue operations at 3:53 a.m., according to the press release, before “requesting additional support from all companies to assist in extinguishing the fire and bringing the situation under control.”
Five firefighting apparatuses, one ambulance and three rescue vehicles participated in the operation.
VI Fire and Emergency Services reported that the deceased, which Dratte later identfied, “was discovered in the back of the structure.”
“As a close-knit community, we feel the weight of this tragedy,” said Fire Services Assistant Director Antonio Stevens. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends impacted by this loss.”