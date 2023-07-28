Three more Virgin Islands institutions went before the Senate Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance on Thursday to defend their 2024 budget requests.
In the morning, V.I. Public Broadcasting Chief Executive Officer Tanya-Marie Singh testified in defense of a $4,431,902 budget request.
During testimony, Singh testified that two major St. Thomas projects have finally been obligated. The demolition of Public Broadcasting’s Haypiece Hill office and studio has been awarded a fixed cost amount of $20,313,646, and $1,866,897 was awarded to address the damage to their Mountain Top transmitter site.
In the afternoon, Virgin Islands Lottery Executive Director Raymond Williams told lawmakers that the Lottery Commission approved a 2024 budget of $28,766,046 on June 8.
Traditional games accounted for $13,338,504 and $15,406,042 came from contractors, according to testimony. Of the latter, $13,526,042 came from Southland Gaming and $1,880,000 from the Caribbean Lottery. An additional $21,500 came from other income.
Casino Control Commission Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marvin Pickering rounded off the day testifying in defense of a $1,477,300 General Fund request.
From Oct. 1, 2022-April 30, 2023, the commission collected $100,390. Eighty percent of that was allocated to the commission. The remaining 20 percent was allocated to the Justice Department’s Gaming Enforcement Division.