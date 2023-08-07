The search continues for an airplane that was last seen Friday night southeast of St. Thomas.
The U.S. Coast Guard has identified the missing aviators as Carl F. Reichard Stubbe and Oswald Fuentes. An earlier post from the Coast Guard identified one of the aviators as Karl Richardson.
According to the Coast Guard, the Cessna Skyhawk departed the Rafael Hernandez International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Friday night for a training flight heading toward St. Thomas’s King Airport. A flight tracking website shows the plane approaching the airport and dropping altitude before circling back toward Puerto Rico. Shortly after, the trajectory stops being recorded.
Rescue agencies including St. Thomas Rescue put out a notice to boaters and aviators on Saturday that an aircraft was missing southeast of St. Thomas.
On Sunday night, St. Thomas Rescue posted that there were no significant updates, saying that rescue officers conducted an extensive search using side scan technology in the area of last known contact and adding that sea conditions were challenging. Civilian aircraft and boaters had joined in the search.
An owner of the company which owns the plane, William Faulkner, of Orlando, Fla., said the plane was leased to a flight school, and said there was no new information as to the cause.
Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez of the U.S. Coast Guard said on Sunday evening that multiple units were still searching.
, including a Lockheed HC-130 airplane, an HH-60 Jawhawk helicopter and units out of Puerto Rico.