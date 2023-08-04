For the second day on Thursday, employees at the Motor Vehicles Bureau on St. Croix walked off the job, citing the unsafe conditions of the temporary trailers where they have worked for years.
Bureau Director Barbara Jackson-McIntosh did not respond to an email for comment, and calls to the Bureau’s St. Croix office went unanswered. Government House did not respond to questions either.
Rudolph Krigger Jr., legislative director and policy adviser for Sen. Marvin Blyden, who chairs the Housing, Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, said labor and management were in the process of meeting on Thursday afternoon. Krigger added that Sen. Blyden expressed concern for the health of the employees and hoped for a swift resolution.
With the office closed, some users shared frustrations on social media over not being able to conduct basic transactions such as renewing their registration. Many others espoused solidarity with the strikers.