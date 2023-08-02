Larry Griffith grew up on St. Thomas as one of seven children. After graduating toward the top of his class at Charlotte Amalie High School, he gained admission to the College of William and Mary, a prestigious public research university in Virginia.
Then, he said, his mother sat him down and told him that with his sister already in college, his family didn’t think they’d be able to afford to send him, too.
“Nah, I’m going to college,” he said.
With scholarships, financial aid, loans and jobs, Griffith attained a Bachelor of Science from William and Mary. From there, he received a Master of Education in Educational Leadership degree from the University of Delaware. He later served as executive director for national higher education relationship development and as assistant vice president for the Middle States Regional Office for the College Board, as well as director of undergraduate admissions and freshman aid and assistant dean at the University of Delaware’s College of Arts and Sciences, and as associate director of admissions and director of multicultural recruitment at Brown University.
This week, Griffith was named the United Negro College Fund’s executive vice president for programs and student services.
In the press release, UNCF President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Lomax credited Griffith’s leadership during his tenure as senior vice president for programs and student services as enabling the fund to become the nation’s largest provider of scholarships to students of color, awarding more than 10,000 scholarships worth approximately $70 million and supporting more than 60,000 students across its various programs, services and member institutions.
“His performance is exemplary and his commitment to supporting underserved students to go to and through college is unmatched,” Lomax said in the press release. “I am thrilled to announce his promotion and to support him in his continued success.”
Griffith told the Daily News on Tuesday that all of the studies — including those done recently at the UNCF — show that receiving a college education offers concrete benefits to one’s quality of life.
“One of the things that is so powerful to me about doing this work is that I was a scholarship recipient myself,” Griffith said.
Griffith had three recommendations for Virgin Islands students striving for academic success. The first is to take the best courses available in math, science, history, languages and English every year — and to maintain a 3.0 grade point average or higher. The second recommendation is to apply for the programs available.
If there is one criteria for a program or scholarship, he said, apply.
The third recommendation is to cobble funds together, whether it’s a combination of scholarships, loans or jobs, and to stay focused while pursuing a degree.