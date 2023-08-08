Across the territory, more than 10,000 students sporting crisp new polo shirts returned to school on Monday.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. marked the occasion by visiting several schools across the Virgin Islands, beginning the day at the Julius E. Sprauve School on St. John. From there, Bryan returned to St. Thomas to make a stop at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School before catching a flight to St. Croix to visit the Lew Muckle Elementary and Ricardo Richards Elementary schools.