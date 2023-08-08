Across the territory, more than 10,000 students sporting crisp new polo shirts returned to school on Monday.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. marked the occasion by visiting several schools across the Virgin Islands, beginning the day at the Julius E. Sprauve School on St. John. From there, Bryan returned to St. Thomas to make a stop at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School before catching a flight to St. Croix to visit the Lew Muckle Elementary and Ricardo Richards Elementary schools.
“I know it’s gonna be a great year for the students,” he said, “but it’s gonna be a great year for our teachers too.” Bryan said he was looking forward to great things from Virgin Islands teachers and principals.
“To our students, remember: embrace this opportunity to learn, grow and discover new horizons,” he said. “Remember, your potential knows no bounds, and you are the architects of tomorrow.”
Bryan also asked the community to be the “eyes and ears” of schools and to help prevent episodes of vandalism and theft. In July, 107 solar panels and assorted other pieces of equipment were stolen from the St. Croix Educational Complex.
During testimony before the 35th Legislature’s Finance Committee earlier this summer, Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington said the department continued its work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to repair damaged schools and build new ones.
Late Friday, V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced that the Joseph Sibilly Elementary School on St. Thomas will be the next such school to be rebuilt through a FEMA $32 million grant.
In a statement, Plaskett said the federal agency can incorporate resilient design and features regardless of the buildings’ pre-hurricane condition, crediting provisions she secured in 2018’s Bipartisan Budget Act.
“As a result, we can rebuild our critical infrastructure, including schools, to the latest industry standards notwithstanding the condition of the damaged facility prior to the storms,” Plaskett said.
“There is still more work to be done, but this project marks another important step in our rebuilding,” Plaskett said. “I am proud of the work being done in the Virgin Islands and look forward to working with the Office of Disaster Recovery and the Virgin Islands Department of Education to ensure the funds are fully utilized.”