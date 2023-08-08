After hours of questioning, Finance Committee members voted Monday to subpoena the Waste Management Authority for information that testifiers were unable to produce during the agency’s budget hearing.
The information sought includes the financial amount of settlements and court ordered payments which were the result of legal action taken against Waste Management in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
The Waste Management Authority went before lawmakers to defend a $35 million budget, though Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr. said in testimony that the true cost of solid waste and wastewater collection, disposal and treatment services is more than $50 million per year.
The Authority repeatedly drew the ire of lawmakers, particularly regarding its outstanding debts to vendors. Merritt said Waste Management owes $17 million to local contractors even after the passage of Act 8647, which appropriated $15 million for the agency to begin paying off its debts. Merritt said the WMA had received $11 million of those funds.
Waste Management owes the Water and Power Authority $4 million for electrical services going back to 2020. Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory pressed Waste Management’s leadership on their plan to reduce the agency’s debt.
“It is just not prudent to come before the Legislature and say, ‘hey, we need $17 million’,” she said. Despite implementing a series of cost-saving measures, WMA leadership stood by their assertion that the Authority needed a $50 million budget to cover its costs.
In the morning, Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel testified in defense of a $26,029,852 budget recommended by the Management and Budget Office. Drawn from the General Fund, the budget represents a nearly $2.5 million increase over the department’s 2023 fiscal year allotment.
During questioning, lawmakers asked for clarification on several points, including $225,000 earmarked to deal with abandoned vehicles. Testifiers said that each island uses their $75,000 portion to fund towing.
“We have to send a clear message that it’s just not okay to leave your vehicle on the road here and turn it off and leave it,” Frett-Gregory said, saying that the $1,000 fine should be raised and the act should be made into a misdemeanor. Public Works leadership signaled their support of such a measure.