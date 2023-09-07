Magens Bay1

Magens Bay

 Daily News file photo

DM Hospitality LLC will manage beach rentals and the boutique and Elevated Hospitality LLC will handle the food and beverage services, the Magens Bay Authority announced on Tuesday.

The Authority issued a request for proposals in March and made their decisions in late August. In a statement, the Magens Bay Authority said visitors can expect new and expanded beach equipment options and a “refreshed” shopping experience from DM Hospitality. The statement described Elevated Hospitality as an outfit with more than 30 years of experience that will provide “a transformative culinary journey drawing inspiration from local flavors and elements.