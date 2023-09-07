DM Hospitality LLC will manage beach rentals and the boutique and Elevated Hospitality LLC will handle the food and beverage services, the Magens Bay Authority announced on Tuesday.
The Authority issued a request for proposals in March and made their decisions in late August. In a statement, the Magens Bay Authority said visitors can expect new and expanded beach equipment options and a “refreshed” shopping experience from DM Hospitality. The statement described Elevated Hospitality as an outfit with more than 30 years of experience that will provide “a transformative culinary journey drawing inspiration from local flavors and elements.
Magens Bay Chairperson Barbara Petersen said in the statement that she and management looked forward to working with both in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of service.
“We want to thank the Magens Bay Concession owners for their many years of partnership with Magens Bay Authority and wish them well,” she said. “Patrons and visitors will continue to receive updates during this transitional period.”
Separately, the Authority announced an increase to its non-resident entry fees late last week.
Beginning on Oct. 1, non-residents over 12 years old will be required to pay $7 per person entering Magens Bay and Smith Bay parks. In a statement released at the time, the Authority said revenue generated from the fee increase will be channeled back to the care, service enhancements and safety provisions to sustain the parks’ daily operations.
