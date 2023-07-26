A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with assaulting a woman after breaking into her home.
According to a V.I. Police Department release, on July 5, 2023, at around 6:45 a.m., the victim reported that a man, later identified as Heribierto Perez, entered her home without her permission.
"She stated that the man, who was armed, physically assaulted her, and broke property inside the house," V.I. Police spokesperson Kishma Chichester said in a news release.
On July 24, members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau arrested Perez and charged with domestic violence related first-degree burglary, simple assault, and destruction to others property.
Chichester said Perez was advised of his rights and arrested and that "as per Domestic Violence law, Perez was not offered bail."
He was transported to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility where he was remanded pending a court hearing in Superior Court, the release stated.