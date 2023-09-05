TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands police are investigating a homicide after a 26-year-old man who was shot Sunday night died.
The deceased has been identified as Azim Yonnas of Butu Mountain. His death marks the fifth homicide this year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands police are investigating a homicide after a 26-year-old man who was shot Sunday night died.
The deceased has been identified as Azim Yonnas of Butu Mountain. His death marks the fifth homicide this year.
According to a police statement, Yonnas died hours after he was shot in Long Bush late Sunday night after he was rushed to Orlando Smith Hospital.
BVI police are “actively conducting investigations” into Sunday nights’ shooting.
“Information received is that he was shot by an unknown assailant(s) who subsequently fled the scene. The victim was transported to Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the release noted.
No other details were released.
According to the statement, officers of the Major Incident Team are determined to bring the perpetrator to justice, and police urge anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call 1-800-8808-477 or 284-800-8477.
BVI Police can be contacted directly at 284-368-5682 or 284- 368 9339.
“All information will be held in the strictest of confidence,” police said in the statement.