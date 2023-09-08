A St. Croix man facing crimes involving drugs, guns, and domestic violence, has received a three-year suspended prison sentence after entering a plea deal with prosecutors, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

Jamie Flemming, 30, of Louis E. Brown Villas, was arrested in December 2021 after he was accused of assaulting a woman, and officers found him with marijuana and a handgun.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.