A St. Croix man facing crimes involving drugs, guns, and domestic violence, has received a three-year suspended prison sentence after entering a plea deal with prosecutors, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Jamie Flemming, 30, of Louis E. Brown Villas, was arrested in December 2021 after he was accused of assaulting a woman, and officers found him with marijuana and a handgun.
Flemming was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of unauthorized firearm and possession of ammunition.
In a separate case, Flemming was charged with third-degree assault, domestic violence after he was accused of assaulting a woman during a dispute at the victim’s residence earlier that day, police said at the time.
Officers found Flemming following the assault at an establishment in Grove Place he is known to frequent, according to police. He was found with marijuana packaged for distribution on his person, and the handgun allegedly used in the domestic violence case following a search of his vehicle.
Flemming pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and appeared for sentencing on July 26.
Superior Court Administrative Judge Harold W.L. Willocks sentenced Flemming to serve three years in prison, with credit for five days served in pretrial detention. Willocks ordered all remaining time suspended, meaning that Flemming could be made to serve that time in prison if he violates the conditions of his release, according to the order of judgment and commitment entered August 24.
Flemming must remain on supervised probation for three years, during which time he must seek employment, complete a parenting class, complete a batterers’ intervention program. He was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine, which is to be deposited into a college fund for his son.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.