ST. THOMAS — A man was shot while driving in the area of Frenchman’s Reef road on Wednesday night, according to V.I. Police.
The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m., and the victim told police he was shot while driving from work, and he drove himself to Schneider Hospital for treatment.
“The victim gave a brief statement which at this time suggests he was ambushed by unknown assailants who attempted to claim his life,” according to a news release issued by police.
The incident comes after another man was shot and injured on Rhymer Highway on July 26, and police have not made any arrests in either shooting.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tip Line at 340-778-4850, Detective Brian Bedminster at 340-774-2211 ext. 5573, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
