ST. THOMAS — A man was shot while driving in the area of Frenchman’s Reef road on Wednesday night, according to V.I. Police.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m., and the victim told police he was shot while driving from work, and he drove himself to Schneider Hospital for treatment.

