Marina1

The popular Marina Cay Bar and Grill, heavily damaged during Hurricane Irma, recently reopened. 

 Photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — Six years after sustaining damages during Hurricane Irma, Marina Cay is up and running again.

A popular fuel and culinary spot for locals and boaters since the 1930s, Marina Cay saw its last visitor in September 2017 when Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc in the British Virgin Islands.