TORTOLA — Six years after sustaining damages during Hurricane Irma, Marina Cay is up and running again.
A popular fuel and culinary spot for locals and boaters since the 1930s, Marina Cay saw its last visitor in September 2017 when Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc in the British Virgin Islands.
The four-acre island, east of Tortola and Beef Island, offers prime views of airplanes taking off from the Terrance B. Lettsome airport and boats sailing to Virgin Gorda, Camanoe and Scrub Island.
In June, with the sixth-year anniversary of the hurricane near, the island roared back to life with the opening of the Marina Cay Bar and Grill.
“This has been a work in progress, with a lot of hearts and souls going into it,” Director of Business Development Sandra Grisham told The Daily News from a perch less than 50-feet from the shoreline. “Not just from ownership -- but Julie Curlew had a vision of having a beautiful restaurant here and eventually, reopening the lighthouse, because there are no houses on the top of the island here. The culinary team and everyone have a vision that we can do weddings, private functions, brunches — just events there — because it has a 360 view and also keeps the history of the island.”
The island, which is leased by Scrub Island Resort, has a deep-rooted history.
“It was in 1930, this couple came here, living on this island and built a little hut up there,” Grisham said, adding the restaurant was rebuilt from lumber recovered after the hurricane.
Grisham said that a lot of the lumber used in the construction of the marina restaurant came from the old Pussers, about 400 feet away and destroyed during Hurricane Irma.
In its foyer, there are shells, a cannon, an anchor and a library sign that was on the island.
“We were all just designing as we went. There was no master plan, just a lot of great minds on the property as we went,” Grisham said.
Long-term plans call for the area where the old Pussers once stood, to add a stage for entertainment acts.
“Imagine a big beautiful concert that you can enjoy from land, or you can just anchor off and enjoy,” she said. “How cool would that be?”
The restaurant, which opens Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., has a staff of 10, which could increase to 15 or to 20 in season. Grisham said some people sailing by who didn’t know they’re opened, are happy to see it in operation.
“People are pretty excited about it, because they can stop by in their boat,” she said. “The local response has been amazing -- very strong. We got the word out and invited people.”
Thus on a Sunday, “we could have the boat full of people coming over here. That has been a good day for us. We have live music then,” she said. “People are excited to see it happen. We all got tired of the island being closed. It was really difficult after Irma.”
In fact, Grisham said that the restaurant has remained open during the off season, unlike other businesses that close during the summer months, so local clientele can know the marina bar and grill has reopened.
In the meantime, at least one celebrity has been able to enjoy the reopening.
Restaurant manager Lynchand Charles, said actor Cuba Gooding Jr. of “Jerry Maguire” and “Boyz n the Hood” fame, has popped in since its opening.
“He came to check it out and had a good time,” Charles said of what was a a surprise visit to staff.
Residents and visitors wanting to stop by can catch the complimentary Scrub Island Ferry from Trellis Bay, beginning at 11:45.
The ferry leaves Trellis Bay at 45 minutes past the hour, and returns at 30 minutes past the hour, meaning the earliest departures to and from are 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively.