Former British Virgin Islands Ports Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard and her son, Kadeem Maynard, are asking for leniency at their upcoming sentencing for plotting to help smuggle cocaine, while former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie is still awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to participating in the conspiracy.
Fahie, 53, is accused of conspiring Oleanvine Maynard, 61, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, 32, in a cocaine trafficking and money laundering scheme, and the trio were arrested in April 2022 in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The Maynards have been jailed since their arrests, and they each pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to import cocaine. They are both scheduled to appear for sentencing on Aug. 21 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence, and the possibility of life behind bars. But the law allows for a “safety valve” exception from the mandatory minimum sentencing for defendants who meet certain criteria, including a lack of criminal history.
Fahie has pleaded not guilty and is living with his daughters in Florida while free on bond, and he is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 2, 2024.
Under Oleanvine Maynard’s plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to recommend that the court impose a sentence within the guidelines “without regard to any statutory minimum,” meaning that Maynard would likely get less than the decade-long mandatory minimum sentence.
But regardless of the recommendations by the prosecution and defense, the judge can impose any sentence as they see appropriate.
On Monday, Oleanvine Maynard’s defense attorney D’Arsey Houlihan filed eight letters from her loved ones, expressing their support and asking a judge for a lenient sentence.
The letters were written and signed by her brother James Pickering, sister Gloria Donovan, daughter Karisma Maynard, granddaughter Karissa John, friend Helen Patrick, and nephews Adrian, Vincent, and Wilton Frett.
In the letters, supporters described her as a loving family member and hard worker, and said she regrets her choice to participate in a drug conspiracy.
“She has made a mistake and I know that she is very sorry for what she has done. I know that the time she is inside, she has reflected on what she did and regretted it,” Pickering wrote.
“My aunt’s situation is unfortunate, but I can confidently say that she’s God-fearing, has attended church regularly, and is a hard-working and dedicated mother,” Wilton Frett wrote.
Oleanvine Maynard is a widow after her husband died in 2015, and is also a grandmother to seven, “one of whom she has never met yet because of her absence,” daughter Karisma Maynard wrote.
“A few years ago, for political reasons, my mother was forced to retire from the Government services,” and opened her own business, which suffered during the 2017 hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the letter.
Her mother struggled financially in recent years, and was on the verge of losing her home when she secured her latest government job, she wrote.
“I am sure the actions that led her to be before you were acts of desperation and not of pure intent. This, to me, is the perfect example of poor decision-making. A learning experience even for me,” she wrote.
Friend Helen Patrick wrote that she’s known Oleanvine Maynard for at least 40 years, and “She first came to stay with me as we opened our door to her when she came to the USVI dedicated to furthering her education at the university. She was very quiet, respectful, prayerful, hardworking, and extremely focused. To this day she remains the same.”
Patrick asked for leniency, and wrote that “Despite this case I know Oleanvine Pickering Maynard as a loyal and honorable person to her family, friends, and community.”
On Aug. 7, Kadeem Maynard’s defense attorney, J. Rafael Rodriguez, filed a motion for variance from sentencing guidelines, arguing that as a first-time offender, he should be granted a lesser punishment.
“The guidelines calculation overstates the gravity of the offense given Defendant’s role in the offense and Defendant’s post-arrest conduct demonstrating profound remorse and his active and effective cooperation with the authorities,” according to the motion.
Rodriguez also filed an objection to the pre-sentence investigation on Aug. 10, arguing that Kadeem Maynard played a “minor” role in the conspiracy and “did not bribe anyone” or travel to collect any money or transport contraband.
The pre-sentence investigation report calculated a guideline range of around 11 to 14 years in prison, but according to Rodriguez, Maynard deserves certain reductions and a downward variance that would result in a prison sentence of between six to seven years.
Maynard “has three minor children” and “regularly and consistently provides assistance to his children and his wife,” according to the filing.
In addition, Maynard “provides $200 a month assistance to a one-year-old daughter from another relationship,” according to the filing.
Rodriguez wrote that Maynard “has strong and deep support from his family,” and attached letters from five family members, asking the judge for leniency.
Maynard is remorseful and “has provided assistance to the prosecution in this case. The cooperation is ongoing and the extent of Mr. Maynard’s cooperation merits a reduced sentence,” Rodriguez added.