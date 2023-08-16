Former British Virgin Islands Ports Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard and her son, Kadeem Maynard, are asking for leniency at their upcoming sentencing for plotting to help smuggle cocaine, while former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie is still awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to participating in the conspiracy.

Fahie, 53, is accused of conspiring Oleanvine Maynard, 61, and her son, Kadeem Maynard, 32, in a cocaine trafficking and money laundering scheme, and the trio were arrested in April 2022 in a sting operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

