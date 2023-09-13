VI12PRISONFOLO_P1.JPG

John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix. A bill to allow geriatric or medically compromised incarcerated Virgin Islanders to receive early parole is getting mixed reviews.

 Daily News file photo

Lawmakers on the Homeland Security, Justice and Public Safety Committee considered a controversial bill on Tuesday which would allow geriatric or medically compromised incarcerated persons to receive early parole.

Bill No. 35-0045 — sponsored by Sen. Franklin Johnson — is an Act amending Title 5 of the Virgin Islands Code, chapter 407, relating to eligibility for parole by adding section 4601a to establish medical parole as a basis for parole; further amending Title 5 of Virgin Islands Code, chapter 407 by adding section 4601b to establish geriatric parole as a basis for parole and for related purposes.