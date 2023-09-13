Lawmakers on the Homeland Security, Justice and Public Safety Committee considered a controversial bill on Tuesday which would allow geriatric or medically compromised incarcerated persons to receive early parole.
Bill No. 35-0045 — sponsored by Sen. Franklin Johnson — is an Act amending Title 5 of the Virgin Islands Code, chapter 407, relating to eligibility for parole by adding section 4601a to establish medical parole as a basis for parole; further amending Title 5 of Virgin Islands Code, chapter 407 by adding section 4601b to establish geriatric parole as a basis for parole and for related purposes.
Corrections Bureau Director Wynnie Testamark testified to senators on Tuesday that she could not support the bill in its current form, despite admitting during testimony that prisoners who are terminally ill, permanently incapacitated, or who are 65-years-old or older and are suffering from a life-threatening illness should be considered for parole under the right circumstances.
Responding to questions from lawmakers, Testamark also said there are approximately 178 Virgin Islanders incarcerated abroad and approximately 248 Virgin Islanders incarcerated domestically.
V.I. Parole Board Director Dennis Howell told lawmakers that he supported the bill, even if it is imperfect.
Some senators, including Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger and At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr., expressed frustration over the bill and requested that representatives for the victims’ families be present to advocate for or against parole.