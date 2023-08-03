Amead Williams has pleaded guilty to his role in the brutal 2018 murder of 22-year-old Emile Brin, and is now facing a lengthy prison sentence, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

Brin’s body was found burned beyond recognition in the trunk of the torched car at Hams Bluff in Frederiksted on the night of July 16, 2018.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.