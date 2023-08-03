Amead Williams has pleaded guilty to his role in the brutal 2018 murder of 22-year-old Emile Brin, and is now facing a lengthy prison sentence, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Brin’s body was found burned beyond recognition in the trunk of the torched car at Hams Bluff in Frederiksted on the night of July 16, 2018.
Brin was identified after police traced the car back to his mother, who had reported her son missing two days earlier.
Williams, 28, whose first name is sometimes spelled “Ameade” in court documents, is one of three men who was arrested in connection with Brin’s murder, including Akeem Stanley and Jordan Sharplis.
On June 5, Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, after signing a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
At the June 5 hearing, Senior Sitting Judge Harold Willocks clarified details about how Brin was killed that were listed in the plea agreement, according to the record of proceeding.
The agreement originally stated that Williams admitted to “acting with others to strangle Emile Brin and burning his body in his vehicle, thereby causing his death.”
But after a discussion with Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eric Chancellor and Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan, the agreement was amended to indicate that Williams agreed to “shoot” Brin, and Brin agreed to the change.
But Brin objected to another part of the plea agreement, “stating he did not agree to going to burn the body.”
Willocks noted the objection, and asked Chancellor what the autopsy report said.
Chancellor “responded the shot killed the victim,” according to court records.
The plea agreement stipulates that other robbery charges pending from 2016 will be dismissed.
Williams has a long criminal history, and he was previously charged on Nov. 4, 2016, with several felonies, and released to the third-party custody of Stanley on May 23, 2018.
According to documents, instead of helping authorities make sure Williams didn’t break the law, Stanley instead helped Williams kill Brin on July 14, 2018, inside a Frederiksted home.
Stanley is accused of holding Brin down as Williams first choked and then placed a plastic bag over Brin’s head to suffocate him, before he was wrapped in a sheet and stuffed into the trunk of a car that was later set on fire, according to court records.
In September 2018, police executed a search warrant at Stanley’s house, where Williams was still awaiting trial for the 2016 robbery. Officers said they found guns, ammunition and a third man who was in the country illegally, according to court records.
Stanley was arrested and charged with federal gun-related crimes, and a year later he was arrested and charged with Brin’s murder in September 2019.
In February 2022, Stanley was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He apologized to Brin’s family and promised to live a better life when he’s released from prison.
“Since I’ve been incarcerated, I’ve had time to see all my mistakes,” Stanley said at the sentencing.
Sharplis was also arrested in September 2019 and charged with accessory after the fact and misprision of a felony, after police said he helped Stanley and Williams dispose of Brin’s body.
Sharplis had been in jail with bail set at $1 million until March, when Willocks ordered him to be released to the custody of a third-party custodian after posting property worth $100,000, and signing an unsecured bond for the remaining $900,000.
It appears from publicly available court records that the parties were in plea negotiations, and there were confidential discussions with Willocks in recent months.
In a brief one-page order filed on July 7, Willocks dismissed all charges against Sharplis with prejudice, meaning that prosecutors cannot refile the case in the future. Willocks ordered his bail exonerated and lifted all conditions of release.
Williams was extradited from West Virginia in November 2021 after he finished serving a prison sentence in that state, and charged with first-degree murder and related crimes for Brin’s killing.
He has remained jailed awaiting trial ever since, and is now facing a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence for the second-degree murder conviction.
Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that Williams be sentenced to no more than 25 years behind bars, according to the plea agreement.