The family of a V.I. Water and Power Authority lineman electrocuted while working on St. Thomas in 2017 has filed a new wrongful death lawsuit against two former WAPA executives for gross negligence.
The former WAPA managers, Clinton Hedrington and Niel Vanterpool, have not yet responded to the complaint, which was filed on Sept. 5 by attorney Lee Rohn on behalf of Jason Julius’s wife, Faye Liburd, who is representing his estate, and his children.
Julius died on Sept. 11, 2017, days after Hurricane Irma had struck St. Thomas, toppling utility poles and snarling power lines. Julius was working in an aerial bucket lift on 10th Street in Sugar Estate when he accidentally made contact with the energized lines, killing him.
Liburd filed a civil complaint against WAPA in 2018, and nothing in the initial disclosures suggested that either Hedrington or Vanterpool was negligent, but subsequent filings “revealed that the Defendants were, in fact, negligent,” according to the new lawsuit.
“It was not until September 16, 2021,” years after the 2018 complaint was filed, “that WAPA finally produced an investigation report concerning the accident at issue,” according to the lawsuit.
The report showed that an investigation team was convened by former WAPA CEO Julio Rhymer and other employees, including Gerry Simon, Huston Harrigan, Ashley Bryan, and Gregory Magras.
“The report revealed that policies and procedures were not followed, and other inculpatory facts,” according to the lawsuit.
More information came out in depositions, including that Hedrington had told Julius’s supervisor, the most senior lineman on site, to go to another site, “which left Hedrington and Vanterpool in charge,” according to the lawsuit.
Vanterpool was the transmission and distribution director, and Hedrington was serving as Chief Operating Officer and acting executive director at the time.
The plaintiffs later discovered that Hedrington, “rejected the finding of the investigation team that implicated him,” according to the lawsuit, and “Hedrington put together another team to investigate and issue a more favorable report. According to WAPA, that report was never issued.”
Hedrington and Vanterpool were the most senior employees on site, but neither was supervising the “hot” work being performed on live lines, and “Vanterpool was on his cell phone at the time of the accident and Hedrington was in a running, air-conditioned vehicle reviewing paperwork,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that Hedrington and Vanterpool didn’t take the “minimal effort” to de-energize the lines, and “instead improperly ordered Julius to perform work on live lines/equipment.”
There was no available “shotgun stick,” also known a “hot stick,” a device used to attach and detach equipment to live lines from a distance, according to the lawsuit, so Julius “was required to navigate the aerial lift bucket closer to the electrical equipment being repaired,” and made accidental contact with the lines.
In addition, when the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration tried to investigate, “Defendants suppressed evidence and refused to cooperate in the investigation,” according to the lawsuit. “After the initial investigations were completed, Defendants attempted to suppress relevant reports and to attempted to re-write them or have them re-written to hide their negligence and/or gross negligence.”
The lawsuit is asking the court to find Hedrington and Vanterpool negligent, and award damages and other costs to Julius’s heirs for their pain and suffering, and the lost income and economic benefits Julius would have earned.
The 2018 case is still pending, and mediation has reached an impassed. A status conference in that case is scheduled for November 8.
Vanterpool was also criminally charged in 2018, and recently pleaded guilty to soliciting kickbacks after steering valuable government contracts to a company he partially owned.
Vanterpool pleaded guilty to violating the conflict of interest law under the Alford doctrine, meaning he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction at trial.
The V.I. Attorney General’s Office also agreed to allow Vanterpool to receive “probation without conviction,” and the proceedings are deferred for one year, according to the record of proceeding from his July 17 sentencing.
Prosecutors did not seek restitution, and Vanterpool was ordered to serve one year of probation and perform 100 hours of community service.
Under the law, if Vanterpool satisfies the terms of his probation, he will be discharged without court adjudication of guilt and the case will be expunged from his record.