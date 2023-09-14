The family of a V.I. Water and Power Authority lineman electrocuted while working on St. Thomas in 2017 has filed a new wrongful death lawsuit against two former WAPA executives for gross negligence.

The former WAPA managers, Clinton Hedrington and Niel Vanterpool, have not yet responded to the complaint, which was filed on Sept. 5 by attorney Lee Rohn on behalf of Jason Julius’s wife, Faye Liburd, who is representing his estate, and his children.

