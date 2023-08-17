New signs were recently installed at the Annaberg plantation ruins as part of Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s directive for an inventory of language used in in-person interpretation and printed materials across the National Park Service.

The signs feature text by Dr. Hadiya Sewer and artwork by Karen Samuel, both ancestral natives of St. John, in a practice that’s becoming more common in National Parks, said Virgin Islands National Park Supervisory Park Ranger Ahmad Toure.