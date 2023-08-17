New signs were recently installed at the Annaberg plantation ruins as part of Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland’s directive for an inventory of language used in in-person interpretation and printed materials across the National Park Service.
The signs feature text by Dr. Hadiya Sewer and artwork by Karen Samuel, both ancestral natives of St. John, in a practice that’s becoming more common in National Parks, said Virgin Islands National Park Supervisory Park Ranger Ahmad Toure.
“The museum industry on the whole is trying to move in this direction as we acknowledge our responsibilities to accurately convey meaning as caretakers of our nation’s history and memory,” said Toure. “I believe that the best people to convey meaning to the visiting public are those with the level of cultural competency that mainly lives in the psyche of Afro-Caribbean people when it comes to sharing the history of St. John.”
Sewer said that while the old signs, or waysides as they’re referred to by the National Park Service, provided good technical information about the plantation, they didn’t paint the full picture.
“The signs didn’t often go into portrayals of plantation life and its aftermath or provide a certain empathetic lens for thinking about Afro-Caribbean and Indigenous identities,” said Sewer. “In many ways, it felt like the signage assumed the gaze of a visitor rather than telling a narrative that might include some of the questions, curiosities, and inclinations of visitors and residents alike.”
On a tour of Annaberg before his departure, former Virgin Islands National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields pointed to one sign explaining the economics behind why plantation owners turned to slavery as being the most egregious.
“That’s irresponsible,” said Fields. “There was probably no harm meant when they drafted it but in 2023, we gotta do better. That’s the one I said needed to come out of the ground no matter what.”
That particular sign was replaced by a sign depicting the story of Carl Francis, who was born into slavery on the Annaberg plantation in 1800. Francis would go on to own the Annaberg and Leinster Bay plantations.
The signs were designed and fabricated by Sea Reach, an Oregon-based outfit that hosted a community engagement forum at the beginning of the signage design process.
“The forum turned out to be a little bit tense because many members of the community were concerned that the approach may not have been as culturally sensitive as they would have hoped for,” said Sewer. “Through a lot of ongoing discussions, someone at Sea Reach encouraged members of the community to be involved in the process and I was one of the individuals to take them up on that offer.”
Sea Reach initiated contact with artist Samuel, who created drawings using pencil that are featured on some of the signs. Her artwork depicts heart wrenching scenes of the brutal living and working conditions faced by enslaved Africans, and of the 1733 revolt.
“It’s a no-brainer,” Samuel said of the Park Service’s efforts to engage ancestral natives in telling the story of slavery and the plantation era. “If you’re going to tell somebody’s story, you need to involve the people in their own history.”
Samuel said the drawings were a difficult assignment not due to the emotions the scenes might stir up, but rather due to the technicality of conveying the emotions enslaved Africans must have experienced.
“It could be a slight arching of the back or a facial expression, which is hard to do in tiny imagery with pencil — a rough, blunt instrument,” said the artist. “That was the hardest part to get, the emotional or impactful feeling expressed in the actions of the individuals in the drawings.”
For Sewer’s part, she engaged in secondary research using history that was previously written by local historians, other Virgin Islanders, and by the National Park Service.
She also spoke with members of the St. John community about what they would hope to see documented at Annaberg. Sewer’s approach was rooted in her understanding of critical race theory, racial justice discourses, and Africana studies literature on the history and impact of the plantation era.
After visiting Annaberg to see the new signage, Sewer said her feelings are conflicted.
“The things the signs do well, they do very well,” she said. “Specifically, there is an attempt to talk about gender and the way that women experienced slavery as a result of their intersectionality as being black, enslaved, colonized, and women. The signs that speaks to contemporary experiences with the plantation feels like a bit of a reclamation because it’s attempting to say what this particular site means to the ancestral community of this island.”
On the flip side, said Sewer, there are some errors and inaccuracies on the signs, including one sign that says Indigenous people called Christopher Columbus “Ay Ay,” which is in fact the indigenous name for the island of St. Croix.
The National Park is aware of the errors and is working to remedy those mistakes, VINP’s Toure said.
“The new signage is far better than what has been removed,” said Toure. “Due to the current climate in the U.S. and progressively more violent racially motivated hate crimes, it is very evident that a lack of holistic understanding of U.S. history and the history of enslavement in the U.S. and the Caribbean has contributed to many of these events. It is my hope that Virgin Islands National Park will help to set an example of successful community collaboration in regards to development of interpretive products and serving the public.”
Sewer said the signs lend themselves to residents and visitors alike fostering a deeper understanding of the way humans exist in relation to one another.
“We are all in an intimate network and we are all connected to one another,” she said. “Our colonial relationship to the U.S., our own history with slavery and colonization, and the tourism economy all shape our landscape and the power dynamics that exist between all of us. I hope visitors find themselves wanting to not only enjoy the space, but also to think a little bit about what each of our freedoms mean to one another, and the role we play in sometimes shaping or constraining the possibilities that exist for one another.”