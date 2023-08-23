Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wrapped up an 11-day mission surveying coral reef ecosystems in the waters around St. Thomas and St. John on Aug. 18.
Although the data from this year’s monitoring mission is still being analyzed, data that’s been collected every other year since 2013 paints a not-so-pretty picture.
“Right now, the USVI is experiencing the beginning of a bleaching event,” said NOAA’s National Coral Reef Monitoring Program Coordinator Erica Towle. “During the recent cruise, there was evidence of paling and bleaching at various sites. This is a very concerning time for reefs in the northern hemisphere as we are experiencing a widespread marine heat wave.”
Past analysis shows continued declines in coral cover and increases in macroalgae cover in the territory’s waters since the first National Coral Reef Monitoring Program (NCRMP)mission in 2013, Towle continued.
A fall 2021 coral bleaching event affected multiple species in the territory and the stony coral tissue loss disease that was widespread during NOAA’s 2021 surveys was less so in 2023, “as many of the species susceptible to the disease have already been impacted,” said Towle. “SCTLD is one of the major factors in the decline of corals in the last few years since the disease emerged in the USVI in 2019.”
During every-other-year trips to the U.S. Virgin Islands, the national program’s biological monitoring surveys take place at sites that are less than 100 feet deep.
Fish, corals, and benthic communities including algae, sponges, and other seafloor organisms are surveyed using various methods. Coral colonies are counted, identified by species, and measured, and their conditions are noted including estimates of mortality and coral disease and bleaching.
Fish communities are surveyed by two-diver teams that identify, count, and estimate measurements of all fish within a 15-meter diameter cylinder centered on each diver and extending vertically from the reef floor to the sea surface.
“Survey sites are selected using stratified random sampling, considered the ‘gold standard’ in ecological monitoring,” said Towle. “This sampling approach means we are not selecting for specific conditions like sites with the best coral cover, but rather a representative range of all the sites in a given area — sites that are in good condition, sites that are doing all right, and sites that are not doing well. This allows us to say something about USVI reefs on the whole.”
The number of sites sampled during each mission may vary due to factors like weather conditions, Towle added. This summer, 287 sites were surveyed around St. Thomas and St. John, and 270 sites were surveyed around St. Croix in June. The majority of sampling occurs outside of national parks, said Towle.
“However, the sampling design provides enough statistical power to detect differences between fish densities inside versus outside the collective parks,” she said. “We also have separate NCRMP teams who monitor climate variables like pH and calcium carbonate, and socioeconomic variables like how aware residents are about threats to coral reefs or how often residents participate in reef-related activities in the USVI.”
Surveying hundreds of sites during a relatively short trip to the Virgin Islands is no easy task. NOAA is supported locally by agencies and organizations including the National Park Service, The Nature Conservancy, the University of the Virgin Islands, and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources. These partners provide divers who accompany NCRMP researchers on their surveying trips as well as logistical support, boat support, and much more.
Some of these partners also conduct their own monitoring of the territory’s reefs.
“UVI leads the Territorial Coral Reef Monitoring Program, which is separate but complementary to NCRMP,” said Towle. “The National Park Service also does coral reef monitoring. Territorial Coral Reef Monitoring and National Park Service coral monitoring happen at fixed sites, meaning they revisit the same sites over time.”
Although these surveys reveal the damage local reefs are suffering due to climate change, disease, and other factors, active coral restoration efforts are ongoing, like DPNR’s Coral Reef Initiative, which seeks to restore six reefs over the next 10 years.
Full funding for the plan has not yet been identified, said Towle, but “there is at least some current investment in each of the six reefs,” she said.