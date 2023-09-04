The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is accepting nominations for the annual Euan P. McFarlane Environmental Leadership Award,.
The winner will walk away with $1,000. The award, which is managed by CFVI as a part of its philanthropic portfolio of support for youth, learning, and the environment, according to a news release.
Since its inception, 31 individuals from 19 Caribbean islands have been recipients of the Euan P. McFarlane Award that “has long recognized individuals who demonstrated exemplary leadership on behalf of the environment in the insular Caribbean and whose efforts have been an inspiration for their home islands and served as models for the Caribbean region.,” the news release stated.
This year, the geographic focus of the McFarlane Award has been narrowed to the Virgin Islands archipelago, with nominations open to environmental leaders in both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, according to the statement.
It noted that nominees must demonstrate leadership both in environmental stewardship as well as in their support for sustainable development in their Virgin Islands community. They can be from the public or private sector and could include environmental volunteers, grass-roots activists, or experienced professionals. Regardless of their principle focus, nominees must display a capacity to provide leadership for environmental progress.
Residents of the Virgin Islands are eligible for nomination, and interested individuals or organizations in the Virgin Islands who are familiar with a nominee can submit a nomination. Self-nominations are not accepted, and the nominee cannot participate in the nomination process, according to the news release.
The nominations will be reviewed by an advisory committee whose members are familiar with the Virgin Islands, the award, and its history. Each nomination will be assessed on how well the nominee meets the criteria. Nominations need to concentrate on the following four benchmarks, although each nomination need not address all four if one or more are not applicable to the nominee:
• Nominee’s potential for continued environmental leadership in the Virgin Islands
• Nominee’s role in increasing public awareness about environmental issues in the Virgin Islands
• Nominee’s role in developing, promoting, or assisting innovative programs or policies that protect key elements of the Virgin Islands’ environment
• Nominee’s accomplishments in strengthening and providing leadership for Virgin Islands institutions dedicated to biodiversity conservation, historic preservation, natural resource management, or other environmental issues.
The nomination should also state the background, accomplishments, and merits of the person nominated by specifically addressing the criteria indicated above, and should not exceed three, single-spaced, typed pages among other criteria. A detailed description can be found on the CFVI website.
Nominations and supporting materials are to be submitted via email to CFVI, at general.info@cfvi.net. The subject line of the email should read “Nomination for Euan P. McFarlane Environmental Leadership Award.”
Nominations must be received no later than Oct. 15, and a decision of the the recipient of the 2023 McFarlane Award rwill be made by Nov. 30.