Labor shortages and a lower than anticipated revenue collection have stalled economic growth and delayed progress on disaster recovery projects, Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal told lawmakers during a Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Following a summer of budget hearings for the V.I. government’s many departments and agencies, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s financial team told lawmakers in the 35th Legislature that revenue projections shared when budget hearings began had been updated to reflect these challenges. Changes to the proposed budget included reducing the General Fund from $969 million to $943 million.
“Historically, the territory has been able to secure assistance in workforce from Puerto Rico and other areas,” O’Neal said. “But due to major infrastructure projects currently being carried out in those areas, that supplementary workforce has dwindled, and it’s basically no longer available.”
Finance Commissioner-nominee Kevin McCurdy later expounded on the impact on corporate income taxes.
“The domino effect is, we don’t have labor. A big importer of labor in our community was from Puerto Rico,” he said. “Puerto Rico just got billions of dollars in relief funds, so there’s no need for a Puerto Rican worker to come over here.”
O’Neal added that tourism — the territory’s main economic driver — has declined from its peak at a time when the U.S. Virgin Islands was one of the few destinations open for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recovery delays and reduction to tourism have had a “trickle down effect,” O’Neal said, which have impacted revenue collections from areas including corporate income tax and gross receipts.
During a Government House weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. referred questions about the amount of federal disaster recovery funds still to be spent to the Office of Disaster Recovery website, which tracks an anticipated $10 billion of federal disaster assistance funding.
As of July 31, the U.S. Virgin Islands had allocated a little more than $9 billion of the funding. Nearly $8.36 billion had been obligated to specific projects and just over $3 billion had been expended.
O’Neal did highlight several reasons for optimism, including the impending opening of the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef and an anticipated uptick in cruise passengers following the end of hurricane season.
“You know this one have us a little taken aback, right,” Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory asked rhetorically after O’Neal concluded her testimony. “I just want to be straight up that, you know, in June the picture looked very different.”
Frett-Gregory added that getting up-to-date fund balances from the Finance Department had made putting together a balanced budget an ongoing challenge.
During questioning, she asked Disaster Recovery Office Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien if the territory was on track regarding disaster-related projects for 2024. Williams-Octalien referred questions to O’Neal, who said the V.I. government was trying to use a $100 million line of credit approved in April and made available in June to kickstart the projects.
“So while we know we are struggling a little bit with the capacity, we know that we have to move these projects in order to have the funds available,” she said, referring to the possibility that some federal grants will expire if they are not committed.
Frett-Gregory also addressed a supplemental budget bill submitted by the Bryan-Roach administration in August, which sought a $25 million appropriation transfer from the General Fund to pay retroactive wages owed to eligible current and former government employees.
“And as we’ve done our reviews of the revenues,” she said, “we don’t see it. Unfortunately.”
Frett-Gregory added that she still wanted to discuss the request, but didn’t think the revenue was there.