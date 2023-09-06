Labor shortages and a lower than anticipated revenue collection have stalled economic growth and delayed progress on disaster recovery projects, Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal told lawmakers during a Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Following a summer of budget hearings for the V.I. government’s many departments and agencies, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s financial team told lawmakers in the 35th Legislature that revenue projections shared when budget hearings began had been updated to reflect these challenges. Changes to the proposed budget included reducing the General Fund from $969 million to $943 million.