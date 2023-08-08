A tourist reported missing on St. Thomas was found Monday, but police are still seeking information about another missing woman, Margret “Peggy” Walcott, who was last seen in June.
On Monday, V.I. Police issued an emergency alert for 30-year-old Alexandria Smith, and said she was last seen Saturday night at a bar in Havensight.
A few hours later, police said Smith had been located.
Some social media users erroneously suggested the missing woman could be Alexandra Smyth, based on their similar names and appearance.
Smyth is not missing, and is still facing federal criminal charges that were first filed in 2020, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Smyth was arrested in 2022 and “has accepted responsibility for the pending charges in this matter from the onset and she remains committed to entering a guilty plea in this case,” according to a March filing by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards.
The original indictment includes 19 counts of wire fraud, and alleges that Smyth was working as an accountant and stole $20,000 from two clients during the 2018 tax year. Edwards was contacted by “a newly self-identified victim of an alleged wire fraud” in February, and the parties agreed to delay her trial to continue plea negotiations, according to the filing.
If Smyth does not agree to plead guilty, the case is set to go to trial on Sept. 11, according to court records.
Meanwhile, police are still looking for Walcott, who was reported missing in July and was last seen at the beginning of June “near the area of the former Mitchell Motel on St. Thomas,” according to a statement issued by police.
Walcott is 60 years old and currently homeless, police said. She is known to frequent the area of the former motel, as well as surrounding areas in Contant and around Happy View Market in Lindbergh Bay.
Walcott is a white woman who is four-feet, eight-inches tall and was born in Connecticut, police said.
Anyone with information about Walcott is urged to contact the V.I. Police Department by calling 911 or the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449.
