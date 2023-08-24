More than a month after the 42-foot S/V Amokura ran aground on Johnson’s Reef with a group of Boy Scouts on board, the owner has abandoned the vessel and the boat remains on the reef.
“The owner has abandoned the vessel and claims not to have the financial means to deal with this situation,” said U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Ricardo Castrodad.
A week after the grounding, the National Park Service learned the vessel owner’s insurance does not cover salvage of a grounded vessel, said Virgin Islands National Park Program Coordinator Elsa Alvear.
“The NPS must therefore identify funds and award a contract to a local salvage company,” said Alvear.
Scientific divers trained in coral restoration techniques from the University of the Virgin Islands and Coral World and Ocean Reef Initiative have assisted VINP divers in relocating more than 400 coral colonies and fragments of colonies, which were outplanted at a site adjacent to Johnson’s Reef.
“This work provided a path between the sunken vessel and deeper water to the north,” said Alvear. “Once the vessel has been removed, COWRI and NPS divers will relocate any additional fragments and remove any debris at the reef. Most of the relocated coral are elkhorn coral, but a few colonies are staghorn coral, both federally listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.”
While the NPS is now tasked with removing the vessel, the Coast Guard continues to monitor the vessel for potential pollution, said Castrodad. There is no indication at this time that fuel or other pollutants have spilled from the vessel. Neither the Coast Guard nor the NPS would comment on potential fines or penalties for the vessel’s owner, citing an ongoing investigation.