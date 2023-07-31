Following years of debate, the V.I. National Park Service has announced plans to solicit bids from developers to rebuild a resort at Caneel Bay and increase public access to portions of the historic 150-acre property on St. John.
About 67 acres of the property would be designated for hotel operation, and development would occupy essentially the same footprint as the previous resort that was destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes, according to outgoing V.I. National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields.
The Park Service released a “Finding of No Significant Impact” on Friday, and a request for qualifications will be released soon, Fields said. Applicants must show they “meet our qualifications to do this kind of development and can demonstrate to have the resources needed, and they’ve been able to operate in this kind of space before. So, we really want to make sure we’re working with a pool of people that are willing to pull this off and can work with the Park Service in doing so.”
The next step in the process will also involve contracting for removal of asbestos contamination on site, which was caused by building materials that were blown around during hurricanes Irma and Maria. Fields said there are also areas where soils were contaminated by pesticides and have unsafe levels of heavy metals, “so we just want to remove all that material,” and that process is expected to start in early 2024.
Fields, who has left the National Park Service to return to work for the Environmental Protection Agency, explained the decision to rebuild Caneel Bay Resort in a recent interview with The Daily News. Deputy Park Superintendent Scott Simmonds is now serving as acting superintendent.
The sensitive property also houses colonial-era structures, turtle nesting areas, and heritage trees that have stood for over six centuries, and “we’re confident that we’re balancing historic preservation and the protection of both the natural and cultural resources,” Fields said.
The Park Service intends to keep Turtle Point undeveloped, and there will be public access at Honeymoon Beach, Little Caneel, and Caneel Beach, “so a visitor would be able to come into the landscape and make use of those areas for day use,” Fields said.
Fields said that there are also “some historic structures that date back to the colonial period and we want to make sure from the visitor standpoint they get a chance to interact with those historic structures, and we want to interpret those,” and explain the system of enslavement that used forced labor to produce sugar and cotton on St. John.
The plantation owners’ cruelty contributed to the 1733 slave revolt, which took place in part on the property. Fields said the Park Service wants to use the historic structures to help Caneel Bay visitors understand the land’s relevance to enslaved Africans’ fight for freedom, from the insurrection through emancipation in 1848, which occurred while the territory was still under Danish rule.
The park wants to use the buildings “as a launching pad to have conversations with visitors,” similar to interpretations of the sugar plantation ruins at Annaberg and Cinnamon Bay,” Fields said.
Fields had overseen the park since December 2018, and said that in 2021, the Park Service received over 1,000 comments when they had an open call for thoughts and ideas for the future of Caneel Bay. The Park Service received an additional 700 comments on a winnowed-down list of four options, which were narrowed further to two choices — to rebuild overnight accommodations, or not.
Some members of the public called on the Park Service to return the property to its natural state, but others called for a return to the status quo, arguing that the resort provided local jobs and was an important economic driver.
After reviewing public comment and analyzing both options, “that preferred alternative to bring back overnight accommodations, to return a hotel of some sort to the landscape, is the direction that the Park Service aims to go,” Fields said.
The legal framework that allows a private resort to operate inside a National Park is “wholly unique, this type of Retained Use Estate,” Fields said. “Nothing like it exists anywhere else.”
He added that, “it’s been a fun challenge here in the Park Service to do something that across the 425 other parks, this is the only one that has this kind of agreement.”
That agreement dates back to 1983, when developer Laurance Rockefeller established the company Jackson Hole Preserve Inc. and donated the land to the National Park Service — but retained the right to operate Caneel Bay until September 2023.
Since then, a series of operators have run the resort on park land under the “Retained Use Estate” agreement, or RUE.
The most recent operator, CBI Acquisitions LLC, lobbied unsuccessfully for a 60-year, no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million investment after the 2017 hurricanes destroyed improvements to the property, which has not reopened to overnight guests.
Another company, EHI Acquisitions LLC, filed a “quiet title” claim to Caneel Bay Resort in U.S. District Court, and is arguing it now owns the property pursuant to a “reverter” clause in the 1983 agreement.
Lawyers for the federal government have responded to the company’s claims, and said its without merit and should be dismissed.
That litigation is ongoing and will not be resolved before the RUE expires, so Fields said the Park Service is moving forward with plans that were developed based on public input and lengthy study of the property.
The Park Service will resume responsibility for the land and its improvements on Oct. 1, Fields said, “so we have to have a plan in place, and that’s what we’ve been offering, is the opportunity for many stakeholders to engage with us on what the plans should be, what they envision, what they like to see.”
He said prior operators, including CBI Acquisitions, could choose to respond to the request for qualifications. Qualified companies would then be invited to submit a proposal for development.
The resort’s occupancy would be capped at 166 rooms, “so that we’re able to keep this to scale and to still have that really special experience that people had grown accustomed to, and we think is aligned with Rockefeller’s vision but importantly also ties to current approaches to ecotourism and to looking at a more ecological approach to having tourism in a highly sensitive place,” Fields said.
“There are ways to balance that type of conservation effort and still create a really special experience,” he added, and visitors will also be helping to fund stewardship of Caneel Bay.
Much of what makes Caneel special existed when Rockefeller arrived to St. John’s shores, Fields said, and he enhanced the overnight experience with a resort that became well known as an exclusive haven.
But Fields said the Park Service isn’t requiring a certain star rating from developers, “that’s not our approach,” and the focus is more on the amenities and construction standards, which will require building to withstand hurricane-force windspeeds.
After remediation is complete, the site’s contaminated areas can be used in the future, and there are two other spaces designated as potential community areas, Fields said.
The areas could house a small museum or amphitheater, or a farmers’ and artists market where local vendors can share their wares, but the government is still looking for collaborators, Fields said.
“If we get a partner that could work with us on that, that would be willing to fund it, develop it, maintain it, that’s also an opportunity that we would have,” Fields said.
Fields said he understands that community members have strong feelings about Caneel Bay’s future, and there has been passionate discussion on a variety of issues.
“I appreciate the critiques and the critiques have been very helpful,” Fields said. “A big thank you to the many stakeholders who actively engaged, who contributed their ideas, knowing that we have a range of ideas, but their voices were heard.”