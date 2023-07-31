recovery

St. John’s Caneel Bay Resort following the 2017 hurricanes.

 Daily News file photo

Following years of debate, the V.I. National Park Service has announced plans to solicit bids from developers to rebuild a resort at Caneel Bay and increase public access to portions of the historic 150-acre property on St. John.

About 67 acres of the property would be designated for hotel operation, and development would occupy essentially the same footprint as the previous resort that was destroyed by the 2017 hurricanes, according to outgoing V.I. National Park Superintendent Nigel Fields.

