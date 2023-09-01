The Public Finance Authority Board of Directors approved a slew of measures during a three-hour regular session on Thursday morning.
Board members breezed through the first agenda items with little to no objections, approving first a resolution authorizing PFA leadership to execute an amendment with professional services contractor Ernst & Young to allow for “assistance in the reconciliation and cash flow analysis services” requested by the Office of Management and Budget .
The Board approved a second resolution authorizing leadership to execute a memorandum of understanding with the Waste Management Authority authorizing the use of program management consulting services related to federal disaster relief programs on behalf of the Disaster Recovery Office.
The third and fourth resolutions approved, allows PFA leadership to enter into a one-year contracts with VITEST Engineers LLC and Jacca & Sierra Engineering, PSC — with options to renew for a second year — in an amount not-to-exceed half a million dollars each. The contracts would provide various government departments and agencies with geotechnical services for construction problems.
The next resolution authorized the transfer of the 2023 Private Activity Bond Volume Cap allocation to the V.I. Housing Authority.
The Board’s momentum slowed during discussion of a resolution to approve the fourth extension and amendment of a contract with Titan Impact LLC to provide consulting services as Federal Relations Director and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s representative in Washington D.C.
“Quite frankly, it seems to me we have so many people so many people in D.C. that are supposedly looking out for our interests” who keep being paid more money, said Board member Dorothy Isaacs. “You know, I think there comes a time where you have to stop all these contracts.”
Bryan responded that paying for the lobbyists provided a significant return on investment for the territory in terms of federal funding they have historically helped to secure. Bryan also noted that even Del. Stacey Plaskett’s office worked in conjunction with firms contracted with the Virgin Islands Government and that the territory stands to lose hundreds of millions in revenue if the rum cover over tax rate is reestablished at $13.25 per barrel.
The amount of federal relief funding consultants help to secure in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria and the COVID-19 pandemic is evidence of their value, according to Bryan.
“So this is peanuts that we’re spending in order to attract the kind of cash that we have gotten in here,” he said. “At least during my tenure.”
The resolution passed, though Isaacs voted against and Secretary Keith O’Neale Jr. abstained.
The Board then approved a series of in-house policy updates before moving into executive session to hear from Public Finance subsidiaries V.I. Next Generation Network, which shared details about a proposed federally-funded project, and the West Indian Company, which shared details on current financials as well as financial projections.
After rising out of executive session, the board voted to amend WICO’s Articles of Incorporation to make them consistent with the Board’s bylaws and to appoint Property and Procurement Deputy Commissioner Vincent Richards to the WICO Board.
Bryan said Richards’s appointment would help make WICO a more “diversified entity” and open up new streams of revenue.
“He’s also a businessman who had businesses in both St. Thomas and the St. Croix districts, so I think he would make a wonderful addition to the Board,” Bryan said before asking his fellow PFA Board members for their support.
Richards’s appointment brings the number of WICO Board members up to eight.