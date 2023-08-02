V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacy E. Plaskett and her Democratic colleagues on the House Ways and Means Subcommittee have introduced legislation to assist the island, which is experiencing a humanitarian, political and economic crisis, according to a news release from the delegate’s office.

Plaskett and Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Ranking Member Earl Blumenauer and Rep. Terry Sewell, introduced the HOPE for Haitian Prosperity Act of 2023.