V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacy E. Plaskett and her Democratic colleagues on the House Ways and Means Subcommittee have introduced legislation to assist the island, which is experiencing a humanitarian, political and economic crisis, according to a news release from the delegate’s office.
Plaskett and Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee Ranking Member Earl Blumenauer and Rep. Terry Sewell, introduced the HOPE for Haitian Prosperity Act of 2023.
The legislation, if passed out of the Ways and Means Committee, would proceed to the House floor for a full vote. It would also need to be passed by the U.S. Senate before it gets to President Biden’s desk for consideration, according to the statement.
The Act would extend the period during which imports of certain Haitian-manufactured textile and apparel, and other goods produced in Haiti are eligible for duty-free treatment and contains provisions to authorize additional technical assistance and capacity building in Haiti to close utilization gaps in the program found by the International Trade Commission, the release said.
Specifically, the bill “will extend the U.S. preferential duty treatment program provided for Haiti under the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act of 1983 for an additional 10 years, through 2035,” Plaskett said in a prepared statement.
It calls for authorizing new technical assistance and capacity building in Haiti and contains additional authorities for enforcement of internationally recognized labor standards along with the labor standards of Haiti.
“A secure and prosperous Haiti benefits us all,” Blumenauer said in a joint statement. “This legislation injects stability to the region, supports workers on the ground, and meets our nation’s shared goals.”
Sewell, according to the release, said he is proud to support the HOPE for Haitian Prosperity Act of 2023, stating that it will “modernize our trade preference program with Haiti.”
“As Haiti faces a deteriorating humanitarian crisis, we must use all the tools at our disposal to promote stability and economic opportunity. By reauthorizing and strengthening our trade preference programs with Haiti, America can demonstrate that we are committed to the long-term prosperity of the Haitian people,” Sewell explained.
Plaskett said she hoped the “legislation creates the foundation for stronger bilateral economic ties, greater certainty for investors that these benefits will be there for Haiti to rebuild from the ground up and emerge more prosperous and resilient.”