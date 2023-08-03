A 24-year-old man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday, after police said he shot a man at a gas station in Frederiksted, St. Croix.

Mitchell Webber Jr., of William’s Delight, was jailed with bail set at $100,000, and he is scheduled to appear in V.I. Superior Court on Friday, according to information from Police spokesman Glen Dratte.

