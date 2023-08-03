A 24-year-old man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday, after police said he shot a man at a gas station in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
Mitchell Webber Jr., of William’s Delight, was jailed with bail set at $100,000, and he is scheduled to appear in V.I. Superior Court on Friday, according to information from Police spokesman Glen Dratte.
The shooting occurred at around 10:30 a.m., when police received a 911 call about gunfire and one wounded person at the Level Up Service Station in Estate Hogenborg, Frederiksted.
EMTs and officers responded and found one victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was transported to Luis Hospital via ambulance and immediately taken into surgery, and he is listed in “serious but guarded condition,” according to police.
Investigators found that the shooter, later identified as Webber, got into an argument with the victim, and “started to leave the business but turned around and approached the victim and fired a shot which struck and injured the victim,” according to police.
“He then proceeded to walk away with his dog into the William’s Delight area and was caught on multiple security systems as he perpetrated the crime and fled the scene,” police said.
Police identified Webber and made contact with his family, and Webber turned himself in to the Criminal Investigation Bureau and declined to make a statement, according to Dratte.
