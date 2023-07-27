Investigators are still working to determine how two young women died in their homes on St. John in recent months, and have said little about either case.
International media have been widely reporting about the lack of information following the death of 22-year-old Lily Ledbetter, who was found unresponsive on June 6 at her home in Estate Enighed.
Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco Landron told Fox News Digital that an autopsy performed on Ledbetter was inconclusive, but investigators do not suspect foul play.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte did not respond to questions from The Daily News about Ledbetter’s death.
Dratte has spoken to other media outlets, including The Independent, and reportedly said that investigators are still waiting for toxicology results to determine how Ledbetter died.
Another woman, 42-year-old Jamie Cail, was declared dead on arrival at Myrah Keating Smith clinic on Feb. 21.
Police said Cail’s boyfriend told investigators that he left a local bar just after midnight to check on Cail, and discovered her on the floor. Police said that “once at the clinic, CPR was rendered and 911 was notified, however, the woman succumbed to her ailment.”
Dratte told The Daily News in March that the Criminal Investigation Bureau is still waiting for the results of a toxicology report, and police have provided no additional updates on Cail’s case.
Speculation about the deaths has been rampant on social media, and the family of missing British woman Sarm Heslop has publicly criticized the police department for failing to resolve any of the cases.
Heslop disappeared on March 8, 2021. Her boyfriend, Ryan Bane, reported her missing from his boat anchored in Frank Bay. Police did not search the vessel, Siren Song, and Heslop has never been found.
