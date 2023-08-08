V.I. Police are investigating two armed burglaries reported on St. John over the weekend, and said both incidents involved gunmen who entered occupied homes by force.
The first incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in Power Boyd Plantation, according to a news release issued Monday.
A man “was in his residence when someone knocked on his door. The man got up to check the door and was forced in by several males. All subjects pointed guns at the man, demanded money, and ransacked his residence,” according to police.
The suspects fled with “an undisclosed amount of money and valuables,” police said.
Another burglary occurred a few hours later at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Estate Enighed, where “a man was asleep in his residence when he woke to the sound of someone tampering with his doorknob,” according to police.
“After getting up to check what the noise was, he was approached by two black males dressed in all black with masks, one of which had a long gun, and demanded money. The man gave the subjects the money he had, and they left in an unknown direction,” according to police.
Police said detectives received reports about both burglaries on Sunday, and neither victim was injured.
The incidents are the latest in a series of strong-arm thefts by gunmen on St. John, and police have not issued any public updates about three recent armed robberies that remain unsolved.
One victim reported being “approached by two black males, one of which had a long gun,” at around 11:37 p.m. on July 4 in the area of Cruz Bay Creek Apartments, and said the men stole his jewelry before fleeing, according to police.
There are also still two unsolved armed robberies of Cruz Bay jewelry stores. The first case occurred at around 1:14 p.m. on Jan. 18, when three gunmen entered Imperial Jewelers in Mongoose Junction and stole jewelry.
The second armed robbery occurred at around 2 p.m. on May 18. Two men entered the St. John Bracelet Company in Cruz Bay, one suspect shot the victim in the face, and both fled with an unknown amount of jewelry, police said. The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.
The cases are under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any information about these crimes is urged to contact 911, Detective Jermaine Carty of the Criminal Investigation Bureau Unit at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
