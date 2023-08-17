A driver died Tuesday night after trying to overtake other vehicles on St. Croix’s Queen Mary Highway, leading to a fatal head-on collision, according to V.I. Police.
Police said Wednesday they’re still working to identify the deceased driver.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 82F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 82F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 9:47 pm
A driver died Tuesday night after trying to overtake other vehicles on St. Croix’s Queen Mary Highway, leading to a fatal head-on collision, according to V.I. Police.
Police said Wednesday they’re still working to identify the deceased driver.
The crash occurred just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, when police received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the area of the Whim Museum on Queen Mary Highway.
A preliminary investigation “revealed that a black Acura was heading eastbound at a high rate of speed passing vehicles alone the roadway when it collided with a Ford Escape heading westbound,” according to police.
The driver of the Acura was pronounced dead by a doctor at 10:11 p.m., and the driver of the Ford Escape suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The case remains under investigation by the Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Bureau.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.