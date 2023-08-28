A 27-year-old man, Deshawn Demetrius Williams, was shot and killed in William’s Delight early Sunday morning, according to V.I. Police.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m., when police received a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired at the William’s Delight intersection on Melvin Evans Highway on St. Croix. A citizen called 911 to report a gunshot victim at 4 a.m., according to police.

