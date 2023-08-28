A 27-year-old man, Deshawn Demetrius Williams, was shot and killed in William’s Delight early Sunday morning, according to V.I. Police.
The incident occurred just before 4 a.m., when police received a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired at the William’s Delight intersection on Melvin Evans Highway on St. Croix. A citizen called 911 to report a gunshot victim at 4 a.m., according to police.
The victim, later identified as Williams, was transported to Luis Hospital via ambulance, where he died from his injuries, police said.
An investigation showed Williams “was on his way home when he was accosted by an unknown assailant(s) who discharged multiple shots at him while he was driving on the Melvin Evans Highway to his residence in William’s Delight,” according to police.
The death marks the territory’s 28th reported homicide so far this year, including 15 on St. Croix and 13 on St. Thomas.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about Williams’ activities Saturday night is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau TipLine at 340-778-4850, 911, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
