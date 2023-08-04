A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in La Grande Princesse on Wednesday, and police have not yet arrested a suspect in the case.
The shooting occurred at around 6:05 p.m., when the 911 call center received a report of a gunshot victim in the area of No. 5F La Grande Princesse.
Responding officers found the victim, later identified as Sheldon Liburd, laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. EMTs at the scene confirmed that the victim had no signs of life, police said.
Police said investigators determined that Liburd got into a physical fight with another man, during which “Liburd sustained a single gunshot wound and succumbed to the injury.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte said Thursday that investigators have not made an arrest in the case.
Liburd’s death marks the 25th homicide reported in the territory so far this year, including 12 on St. Thomas and 13 on St. Croix.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tip Line at 340-778-4850 or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
