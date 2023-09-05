Police on St. John are investigating after a man, initially thought to be hit by a vehicle, was discovered to have been assaulted by multiple assailants on Sunday, according to a V.I. Police statement.
The incident occurred around 1:02 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Jacob’s Ladder, and detectives were notified of the assault at 7:59 a.m., spokesperson Kishma Chichester said.
“Officers of the Leander Jurgen Command were dispatched to the area of Jacob’s Ladder in reference to a report of a male that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Upon their arrival, contact was made with a Caucasian male who had sustained multiple injuries about his body after being assaulted by multiple individuals,” Chichester said in the news release. “The male was then transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.”
Chichester did not specify the injuries, but said that the incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime should call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340)693-8880 ext. 5207 or the anonymous tipline Crime Stoppers USVI at 1(800)222-8477.